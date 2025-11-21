Northpark Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Santa and Exciting Deals

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays have arrived at Northpark, bringing exciting deals and events for shoppers. On November 28, doors will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Black Friday, and Santa Claus will arrive at 11 a.m. Santa will be available to visit daily throughout the holiday season, and families can receive a special keepsake photo to remember the magical moment. This year’s Santa photos will be sponsored by McKinley’s Care.

Santa Claus will be available at the following times throughout the Holiday Season:

-November 28-December 11: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

-December 12-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

-December 19-23: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

-Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-ins only

Reservations are recommended for photos with Santa but walk-ins are accepted. Reservations can be made by visiting https://visitnorthpark.com/events/santa-visits/.

Pet owners will also have the opportunity to capture a photo of their dog or cat with Santa Claus on December 4 and December 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. These special events will be reserved for pets only.

In addition to shopping Black Friday deals, those looking to make a dent in their holiday shopping can find unique gifts at the Ridgeland Gathered Goods Craft & Vendor Market. The market will be held at Northpark November 29-30 and will return December 13-14. Featuring handcrafted gifts, home decor, holiday treats and one-of-a-kind finds, shoppers are sure to find something for everyone on their list.

“The holiday season is our favorite time of year at Northpark ,” said Erin Falbo, Pacific Retail Capital Partners vice president of marketing. “We love providing families with the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and find the perfect gift for their loved ones. These moments are the ones that turn into cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

About McKinley’s Care

McKinley’s Care is a private duty nursing agency for children with medically complex needs. Our team of Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) deliver compassionate, skilled care in the comfort of each child’s home — helping families achieve safety, stability, and peace of mind. We partner closely with families, physicians, and care coordinators to create individualized care plans tailored to each child’s unique medical requirements. From ventilator and tracheostomy management to medication administration and daily living support, our nurses ensure the highest standards of clinical excellence and family-centered care. We stand by our motto of anchoring hearts, one family at a time.

