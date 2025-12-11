HIGHLAND VILLAGE ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL OF COWBOY COUNTRY CLUB

Jackson-owned, golf-inspired retail destination open through December 28

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premiere retail, dining and entertainment destination, is excited to welcome Cowboy Country Club, a rapidly growing golf and lifestyle brand, for its first ever pro shop pop-up this holiday season.

Cowboy Country Club’s Highland Village location is now open in Suite 136 next to Char’s patio and will be open through December 28.

Founded by Jackson native Tanner McCraney, Cowboy Country Club was created to give golfers of any skill level and background a place to belong. The brand offers premium apparel designed to move seamlessly from the country to the country club, pairing a refined aesthetic with durability built for the outdoors. The collection includes hats, button-downs, outerwear, polos, belts and t-shirts.

Golfers can also subscribe to the Cowboy Country Club membership for a curated selection of exclusive golf essentials, such as headcovers and tees, and limited-edition items only available to members. Membership boxes also include access to a virtual clubhouse where members can connect with one another, share rounds and post photos. In just three years, the brand has welcomed over 40,000 members nationwide. Membership boxes will be available for purchase at its Highland Village pop-up.

“This is a special moment for us,” said McCraney. “Bringing the pro shop to the public has been our goal since the beginning, and we’re excited to share it with the Jackson community.”

Throughout the pop-up, Cowboy Country Club will host select events, including a collaboration with Double B Boots. Additional details will be announced in-store during the event period.

For more information on the Cowboy Country Club pop-up, visit highlandvillagejxn.com.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasting a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a Courtyard catch-up to a date night out and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

