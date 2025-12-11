Empower Mississippi Launches Empower Policy and Innovation Center (EPIC) to Develop Data-Driven Policy Solutions

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Mississippi today announced the launch of the Empower Policy and Innovation Center (EPIC) — a new initiative designed to turn data into action by diving deep into the facts surrounding the problems Mississippi faces and developing innovative, research-driven policy solutions that improve the lives of Mississippians.

For more than a decade, Empower Mississippi has shaped opportunity-focused policy at the State Capitol. Now, through EPIC, the organization will build upon that success by significantly expanding its research and policy development capabilities.

“Empower has long been known for our advocacy work at the Capitol,” said Grant Callen, Founder & CEO of Empower Mississippi. “EPIC strengthens our ability to provide lawmakers, business leaders, and citizens the credible information they need to make informed decisions.”

EPIC will leverage state-specific data to identify pressing challenges and design effective solutions tailored to Mississippi’s unique strengths and needs. The center will focus on issues that directly impact Mississippians’ ability to live free, work meaningfully, and learn effectively, grounding policy recommendations in trustworthy data and sound analysis.

“EPIC is about solving real problems that Mississippians face every day,” Callen continued. “There is a real shortage of serious, solutions-oriented research tailored to Mississippi’s needs.

EPIC was created to change that, by producing practical, data-driven ideas that lead to measurable progress and a stronger future for our state.”

As part of the build-up to this launch, Empower Mississippi recently welcomed Dr. Kristin Vance Richards as the organization’s Director of Research. Dr. Richards brings a wealth of experience and academic rigor to Empower’s growing research team, ensuring that EPIC’s work will be marked by integrity, transparency, and excellence.

With EPIC, Empower Mississippi will lead the way in designing Mississippi-specific solutions to Mississippi-specific challenges, creating more pathways to opportunity and prosperity for Mississippians.

###

About Empower Mississippi

Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is a solutions center, working with stakeholders to tackle Mississippi’s biggest challenges. We believe every Mississippian can rise, so our work focuses on removing barriers to opportunity so that people in the Magnolia State can earn success, contribute to their families and communities, and live meaningful lives. For more information, contact kienna@empowerms.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.