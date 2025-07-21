Morphisec and SafeAeon Partner to Deliver Full-Spectrum Ransomware Resilience with Prevention-First Security

Partnership Brings the Benefits of Anti-Ransomware Protection to SafeAeon Clients

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec, the trusted global leader in prevention-first security and anti-ransomware protection today announced a strategic partnership with SafeAeon, a pioneer in Cybersecurity‑as‑a‑Service. Through this collaboration, SafeAeon will integrate Morphisec’s full-spectrum Anti-Ransomware technology into its 24×7 Managed Security Services, delivering preemptive cyber defense ransomware resilience that protects organizations across the entire ransomware lifecycle—pre-, during-, and post-execution.As ransomware attacks grow increasingly AI-driven, organizations face unprecedented challenges in protecting their critical systems and data. This partnership empowers SafeAeon’s clients with future-ready anti-ransomware capabilities that stop ransomware in real time, mitigate its impact, and ensure rapid recovery without reliance on ransom payments or lengthy restoration processes. By embedding Morphisec’s comprehensive anti-ransomware technology into its always-on SOC service model, SafeAeon is setting a new standard for cyber resilience in managed security.“Organizations need more than detection and response to combat today’s AI-driven ransomware threats,” said Amy Kaur, Vice President & Global Head of Sales at SafeAeon. “Ransomware can encrypt files and exfiltrate data in seconds, leaving no margin for error. By integrating Morphisec’s full-spectrum anti-ransomware technology, we’re giving our clients the ability to prevent attacks before they cause disruption, minimize damage during an attack, and recover instantly. This partnership allows us to deliver prevention-first security that empowers organizations to innovate and operate without fear.”“Ransomware is no longer just a security issue—it’s an existential business risk,” said Richard Benigno, Chief Revenue Officer at Morphisec. “SafeAeon’s global reach and operational expertise make them the perfect partner to scale our prevention-first approach to anti-ransomware protection. Together, we’re delivering a proactive, full-spectrum defense that stops ransomware at every stage of the attack chain, ensuring businesses stay resilient and operational.”Key Partnership Benefits1. Full-Spectrum Anti-Ransomware Protection: SafeAeon integrates Morphisec’s technology to deliver pre-, during-, and post-execution ransomware protection, ensuring threats are stopped before they cause damage, mitigated in real time, and recovered from instantly.2. Prevention-First Security: A proactive approach to preemptive cyber defense that enables organizations to eliminate risks before they materialize, reducing downtime and financial impact.3. Future-Ready Defense Against AI-Driven Threats: Combats the growing sophistication of AI-enhanced ransomware with cutting-edge prevention and recovery capabilities that stay ahead of attackers’ evolving tactics.4. Operational Resilience and Business Continuity: Empowers organizations to maintain continuous operations by neutralizing ransomware threats, avoiding ransom payouts, and ensuring rapid recovery without relying on backups.About MorphisecMorphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, delivering full-spectrum defense against ransomware and advanced threats. Powered by preemptive cyber defense and a Ransomware-Free Guarantee , Morphisec protects organizations across the entire ransomware lifecycle—pre-, during-, and post-execution—with the tools to eliminate risks before they materialize, mitigate active threats, and recover rapidly, ensuring businesses stay operational.Trusted by thousands of organizations, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints worldwide, stopping 100% of ransomware attacks at the endpoint and safeguarding businesses from advanced threats such as AI-driven ransomware, zero-day exploits, and supply chain attacks.Learn more at: www.morphisec.com Media Contact: media@morphisec.comAbout SafeAeonSafeAeon is a leading provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service, offering comprehensive 24×7 Managed Security Services that empower organizations to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber threats in real time. With a global Security Operations Center (SOC) trusted by enterprises in over 20 countries and a team of experienced cybersecurity experts, SafeAeon delivers proactive threat intelligence and cutting-edge security solutions.Website: www.safeaeon.com Media Contact: marketing@safeaeon.com

