Craveworthy Brands and Branded Hospitality Invest in Vistify, Inc. to Power Hospitality-First Restaurant Tech

Series A Investment and Nationwide Rollout Brings Menu Intelligence to Emerging QSR Concepts, Keeping The Guest Experience Front and Center

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step toward the future of restaurant operations, multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy,”) has selected Vistify , Inc. (“Vistify”) to manage digital menus across its emerging concepts, and is joining as a Series A investor, backed by Branded Hospitality Ventures (“Branded.”)At the center of this partnership is vMenu, Vistify’s flagship solution designed specifically for the fast-paced, high-volume needs of quick-service restaurants. Unlike generic digital signage solutions, vMenu allows brands to update their menus in real time, automate promotions based on dayparting or seasonality and ensure brand consistency across every screen and every location – all from one intuitive interface. This capability is especially powerful for multi-location platforms like Craveworthy, which manages a portfolio of distinct restaurant brands with dynamic menus such as Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, Dirty Dough and more.Craveworthy’s investment goes beyond just a valued vendor-client relationship – it also reflects a shared commitment to innovation and future-focused growth in the industry. Both companies understand that in today’s QSR environment, digital menus are no longer just displays but rather strategic tools for improving margins, streamlining operations and delivering a world-class guest experience.The collaboration is further backed by Branded, an industry-leading firm known for aligning with top hospitality and food tech disruptors. As Vistify moves into its next stage of growth, the support from Craveworthy and Branded positions the company as an innovator in the digital menu and restaurant intelligence space.Together, Vistify, Craveworthy and Branded are setting a new standard for how restaurant brands use technology to move faster, scale smarter and serve better, starting with the heart of the business: the menu.LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY“We're proud Craveworthy Brands chose Vistify — not just for technology, but because we share a vision of redefining what's possible in restaurant innovation” said CEO, Michael Mathieu. “Our combined focus on data-driven insights and guest experience will deliver unmatched value.”“Hospitality is the soul of everything we do at Craveworthy, and we believe technology should support it. Vistify helps us do just that,” said CEO and Founder, Gregg Majewski. “With vMenu, we’re giving our teams and franchise partners the ability to move strategically and operate smarter behind the scenes, so they can focus on what matters most: creating an exceptional guest experience. This partnership is a shared vision for how restaurants can grow with intention and stay true to their mission.”“At Branded, we invest in solutions built by people who truly understand the restaurant industry — its pace, its pain points, its complexity and its heart. Vistify checks every box: smart tech, hospitality-first design and a team that knows how to execute. Most importantly, it makes life easier for operators on the ground. We’re proud to partner with Craveworthy on this and help bring this kind of innovation to more brands across the industry,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Branded Hospitality Ventures.To learn more about Vistify and its offerings, please visit https://vistifyinc.com/ . To learn more about Craveworthy and its brands, please visit https://www.craveworthybrands.com/ . To learn more about Branded and its ventures, please visit https://brandedstrategic.com/ ###ABOUT VISTIFYAt Vistify, we believe a menu is more than just a list of items—it’s a connection point between your brand and your guests. That’s why we built vMenu, a platform that helps restaurant teams bring their menus to life in real time, with smart design, centralized control, and data-powered insights that drive sales and simplify the day-to-day. Since the beginning, we’ve partnered with quick-service brands to take the pressure off busy operators—making it easy to launch updates in seconds, stay on-brand across every location, and create an elevated guest experience, screen by screen. Behind every feature is a simple promise: to help restaurant teams move faster, work smarter, and grow with confidence.ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDSCraveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O’Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Taffer’s Tavern by Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com ABOUT BRANDED HOSPITALITYBranded Hospitality Ventures ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

