CycleSafe Sets Bar High With Continuous Improvement, Innovation

Demonstrating the strength of the ProPark locker by jumping on the top panels; 1980. Legacy Lockers with tic-tac-toe pattern; 1980. Today’s modern ProPark locker with GFI outlet for e-bike charging.

CycleSafe sets the standard in secure, American-made bike lockers—built to last, tech-ready, and trusted by communities around the world since 1980.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CycleSafe Sets Bar High With Continuous Improvement, InnovationWest Michigan company leads the industry with durable, American-made products designed to last for decadesSince 1980, CycleSafe, Inc. has continued to innovate and raise the bar for secure bike parking products. With a full line of bicycle storage solutions proudly made in America and used around the world, the company remains a leader in the field it helped create.CycleSafe is best known for pioneering the modern bike locker, earning its first patent in 1976. Today, it remains the only bicycle locker company to utilize SMC, a sheet molding composite with the strength of structural steel that is impervious to rust, dents, and extreme weather conditions.“Our differentiation from anybody else on the market is that we have extreme lifetime goals for our products,” says Hannah Hartger, CycleSafe’s Vice President. “We still have a product that is from our first manufacturing run on the street right now, being used 45 years later.”Durable Designs for Every ApplicationCycleSafe’s products are designed to meet the diverse needs of cities, campuses, and businesses with long-term and short-term parking solutions. The company’s product offerings include:Temporary, short-term solutions with contemporary or classic bike rack designsFully enclosed and secure bicycle lockers for long-term commutersSpace-saving vertical bike storageHi-Density RacksWallRacksWeather-protected bicycle sheltersThe ProPark Bike Locker system remains CycleSafe’s flagship product. Available as a single unit or as part of an expandable locker bank, it can accommodate anywhere from four to 56 bikes and supports a variety of lock types, from keyed T-handles to app-based smart locks.“The most unique trait of our lockers is that they are composed of five main pieces that fit together like Legos,” says Hannah. “This allows easy locker expansion, swapping of damaged parts instead of replacement, and a seamless bank design. It’s a design that continues to be ahead of its time.”Commitment to Continuous ImprovementIn its early years, CycleSafe tested 13 different families of materials before selecting fiberglass SMC for its unmatched performance, durability, and long-term value.“We design our products to last, with almost no end of useful life,” Hannah says. “We’ve gotten very good at solving problems before they even occur. The lifespan of our products speaks to that diligent work.”Among the company’s most innovative advancements are its end panels, which have evolved from spray-up fiberglass designs to modern, modular panels that increase strength, manufacturing efficiency, and visual appeal. Today’s panels can include:Recesses for logos and brandingPrinted graphics, wayfinding, or transit mapsDigital display screens for ads or user messagingGFI outlets for safe e-bike charging, with daisy-chain wiring across locker banksThese improvements are fully backward compatible, making it easy to retrofit lockers built in the 1980s and 1990s with today’s technology.Meeting Evolving Market NeedsCycleSafe’s products are used in a wide range of markets, including corporations, municipal centers, universities, hospitals, transit hubs, multi-family housing, and more. With more cities implementing bike parking codes and e-bike usage on the rise, secure and scalable solutions are in high demand.“For example, the rise in adaptation of e-bikes has brought a lot of attention to parking—especially with fire risks,” Hannah explains. “Our lockers offer a safe way to store and charge e-bikes outside of buildings, in enclosures made from self-extinguishing material.”CycleSafe’s modular locker design allows older models to be upgraded with smart features such as keypad locks, RFID, or app-enabled access.“When the next decade brings new technology around, we’re ready for it with easy, cost-effective solutions for our customers,” Hannah says.Proudly Made in West MichiganCycleSafe partners with manufacturers and vendors across the Midwest, especially near its Ada, Michigan headquarters. Production takes place in Spring Lake, Muskegon, and Grand Haven, with warehousing in Holland. The region’s history in automotive and furniture manufacturing gives the company access to top-quality partners.“There’s a high bar set when working in the automotive supply chain or with legacy furniture manufacturers,” Hannah says. “We’re really lucky to have access to such high-quality partners – some of which we’ve worked with for over 25 years.”The company is 100% Buy America certified—every component is sourced and assembled in the United States.“I always talk about how proud it makes me to have our products installed in communities all across the world, especially being such a small company,” Hannah says. “The impact we have on those that use our products is great, it’s a guaranteed ride home later. And the fact that the product supports local West Michigan jobs, to me, is the greatest impact of all.”

