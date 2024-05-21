CycleSafe Honored with the 2024 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award
CycleSafe has been named one of the 2024 awardees for the prestigious Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.EAST LANSIGN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CycleSafe, a leading provider of secure bike parking solutions, has been named one of the 2024 awardees for the prestigious Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The accolade recognizes CycleSafe's outstanding contribution to Michigan's small business sector and its significant economic impact.
CycleSafe will be formally acknowledged during the 20th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala, to be held on May 21, 2024, at the esteemed Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The event, expected to attract over 800 guests, will highlight the achievements of this year's award recipients and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit driving Michigan's economy.
Jennifer Deamud, Chair of the MCSB Board, expressed her admiration for this year's winners. She said, "As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary of MCSB, we're reminded of the incredible resilience and innovation within Michigan's small business sector. This year's winners demonstrate the collective entrepreneurial spirit that drives our state's economy forward. Congratulations to this year’s awardees.
To all the winners, your dedication and leadership inspire us all, proving that success truly is best when shared."
The 2024 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch have collectively generated $414.3 million in total annual revenue during 2023, with a projected 18% revenue increase in 2024. They also provide employment opportunities, accounting for 1,577 full-time equivalent employees, including 1,565 within the state of Michigan, and are anticipated to create over 339 new jobs in 2024.
CycleSafe, founded in 1980, has been a trailblazer in their industry, setting the standard for secure bike parking products. Renowned for innovation, CycleSafe pioneered the modern bike locker and holds the first patent for bicycle storage in the US. Today, CycleSafe offers a comprehensive range of secure bicycle storage solutions to meet the evolving needs of the cycling community.
“We are so honored to receive the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award,” said Hannah Hartger, operations and marketing director at CycleSafe. “Being named as part of the 2024 recipients means to us that we are more than relevant in today’s market space – that we are continuing the legacy of innovation that has been at our roots since CycleSafe’s inception almost 45 years ago. At CycleSafe, we're not just about lockers and racks—we have some big things planned for the very near future that we cannot wait to share.”
For more information about CycleSafe and its products, visit cyclesafe.com.
About CycleSafe
Founded in 1980, CycleSafe is a leading provider of secure bike parking solutions. Renowned for innovation and durability, CycleSafe offers a comprehensive range of products designed to encourage cycling and promote livable communities worldwide. For more information, visit cyclesafe.com.
