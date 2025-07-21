CycleSafe Celebrates a Legacy of Innovation in Bike Parking

The first locker design being pitched at American Seating; 1976. CycleSafe Vice President Hannah Hartger, 2024. Hannah showing off the first iteration of doors for user-provided locks; 2001.

Family-owned CycleSafe celebrates decades of innovation in bike parking, led by founder Richard Hartger and now his daughter, VP Hannah Hartger.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Family Affair: How CycleSafe Revolutionized Bike Parking From a college idea to a global leader in secure bike storage, this West Michigan company keeps innovatingCycleSafe, Inc.’s founder and CEO, Richard Hartger, had an idea during his college years that led to achieving the first U.S. patent for a bicycle locker system. Today, the company he built remains a family-run business—and a global leader in bicycle parking innovation.Based in Ada, Michigan, CycleSafe has humble beginnings. Hartger worked in commercial real estate while working to turn his ideas into a successful company.“It came out of the gas crisis,” says Hannah Hartger, Richard’s daughter and CycleSafe’s Vice President. “In the late 1970s, when gas prices were high, people turned back to bicycling. He was in college and was spending a lot of time on other bigger university campuses, and seeing the bike theft that was happening.”Family Business, Global ReachHartger developed an enclosed bicycle storage system to protect bikes from theft and the elements, recognizing that bicycles are often a person’s only mode of transportation. He drew inspiration from marinas and dock boxes—specifically, the design and materials used in fiberglass boat hulls.“It’s uniquely combining different things that Richard saw,” Hannah says. “I admiringly call him a cowboy engineer. He’s not a degreed engineer, but he’s one of those people who sees things out in the world and can picture them being put together to create a solution.”CycleSafe’s product lineup today includes the original ProPark bicycle locker, EcoPark lockers, classic and HighDensity bike racks, WallRacks, shelters, bike stations, and repair stands. Their products are now in use in more than 25 countries.“We’ve always been at the forefront of any sort of new solution in the industry,” Hannah says. “But we’ve always done it in a way that serves the end user the best.”Growing Up With CycleSafeFrom the beginning, CycleSafe has been a family affair. Richard’s father helped with startup funding through tax incentives, and his mother handled payroll for a time. That spirit of family involvement continues today.“I’ve always joked and said, too, that CycleSafe is really like my eldest sibling,” Hannah says. “He (Richard) really cares about what we do. It’s something that he holds really tight to his heart, and that plays into us wanting to fix problems before even customers are telling us about them.”Richard and Susan Hartger, now co-owners, met at a high school reunion and married in 1992. Susan, who has a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Michigan, began working with Richard in the late 1980s, running CycleSafe out of their home.“It’s been a big part of our family,” Hannah says. “It’s been the family dinner conversation for my whole life.”Hannah joined CycleSafe after graduating from Michigan State University in 2018. Initially planning to stay just for the summer, she left for a year to work in the furniture industry, only to find her way back.“I love it. I don’t think that I would want to be working doing anything else,” she says. “Our lean team really allows us to get to the nitty-gritty of problems pretty quickly, whereas when you work for a big business, you have to play the game of corporate structure.”Looking to the FutureRecently named Vice President, Hannah now oversees operations and marketing, while continuing to drive product development and innovation.“You have to be willing to pivot and support a diverse set of business functions,” she says.Despite the hard work, Hannah finds deep satisfaction in problem-solving and creating lasting impact.“It’s hard work, but the reward is designing solutions that provide substantial change for our business,” she explains. “I really love getting my hands into problems and solving them. And that’s the continuous role I’ve had at CycleSafe since joining the team.”As CycleSafe looks ahead, technology and customization remain core to its strategy. From logo-branded lockers to user-friendly designs that evolve with customer needs, the company is committed to leading the way in secure bike storage.Hannah emphasizes that the company's West Michigan roots are key to its success.“It’s a competitive edge with connections to other companies on the cusp of innovation, not only in the cycling industry but also in furniture manufacturing, automotive, and other markets,” she says.Through their involvement with the Family Business Alliance of West Michigan and the Grand Rapids Chamber, the Hartgers continue to help shape the regional business landscape while redefining bike parking worldwide.CycleSafe’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a leader in the bike parking industry. “We are passionate about providing solutions that make it easier and more convenient for people to ride bikes and keep their bikes safe,” Hannah says. “After all, for the Hartgers and all of us at CycleSafe, biking is our way of life.”

