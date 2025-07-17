Rachel R. Schrager named to '40 under 40 - Civil Plaintiff' by National Trial Lawyers

Rachel Schrager, a shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo, has been named to 2025 "Top 40 Under 40- Civil Plaintiff" list. Kogan and DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers

Rachel Schrager of Kogan & DiSalvo Named to National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff” List

Rachel’s integrity, skill, and dedication to our clients make her one of the finest attorneys I’ve worked with...” — Darryl Kogan

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Rachel Schrager , a Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law , has been named to the 2025 “Top 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff” list by The National Trial Lawyers, a distinguished recognition reserved for the nation’s most promising and accomplished young trial attorneys.Based in Boca Raton, Schrager represents clients throughout Florida, with a focus on complex personal injury and civil cases. Her inclusion on this exclusive list reflects both her legal excellence and her deep commitment to fighting for justice on behalf of accident victims and their families.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by The National Trial Lawyers,” said Schrager. “This motivates me to continue advocating tirelessly for our clients across South Florida and beyond.”As a Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo, Schrager plays a key leadership role at the firm, guiding high-stakes cases and mentoring young attorneys. Her approach combines strategic litigation skills with compassion and a strong sense of duty to her clients.“Rachel’s integrity, skill, and dedication to our clients make her one of the finest attorneys I’ve worked with,” said Darryl Kogan, Founding Partner and Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo. “We are proud to have her leading within our firm and the broader Florida legal community.”About The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40”The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40” is a professional organization that honors a select group of attorneys under the age of 40 who demonstrate outstanding results, superior qualifications, and leadership in civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. Selection is based on peer nominations and third-party research.About Kogan & DiSalvo, P.A.Kogan & DiSalvo is a premier Florida personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims recover the compensation they deserve. With a reputation built on results and integrity, the firm provides aggressive legal representation in cases involving:• Catastrophic injuries• Slip and fall injuries• Medical malpractice• Wrongful deathThe firm serves clients across Florida, with offices in:Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Miami County, Martin County, Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and Brevard County.With a team of award-winning trial lawyers, including AV-rated attorneys and Super Lawyers honorees, Kogan & DiSalvo is known for delivering top-tier results with a personal touch.

