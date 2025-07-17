Southbound I-5 paving project in Everett set to begin

EVERETT – Traffic through Everett is about to be a bit bumpier, but the ride through the area will ultimately be a lot smoother. A paving project is set to begin along a 4-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 5 from Broadway Avenue to 100th Street Southeast.

On Saturday, July 19, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin the I-5 Southbound 100th Street Southeast to Broadway Avenue paving project by closing four left lanes on southbound I-5 at 41st Street, as well as access from Broadway Avenue to the southbound I-5 HOV lane.

As work progresses, crews will close as many as four of the six lanes along this stretch of I-5 for daytime and nighttime work. People traveling southbound through Everett should expect to see delays for the next 14 weeks.

This work also requires on- and off-ramp closures, with signed detours guiding travelers to the next exit.

WSDOT is still finalizing dates for additional lane reductions and ramp closures and will announce them once they are set.

The project also replaces traffic loops, pavement markings and aging bridge joints.

More than 95,000 vehicles travel along this stretch of I-5 per day. The $6.1 million project will create a better ride and preserve the highway for years to come. WSDOT expects to finish construction in fall 2025.