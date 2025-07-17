Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints South Carolina's Next State Child Advocate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has appointed Margaret Fent Bodman as the next State Child Advocate to lead the Department of Children's Advocacy following the departure of former Child Advocate Amanda Whittle, who now serves as a Family Court Judge in the Second Judicial Circuit.

Bodman, an experienced attorney, most recently served as the Senior Resource Attorney for the Children’s Law Center at the Joseph F. Rice School of Law at the University of South Carolina and served for over 11 years as an Assistant Solicitor in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

"As South Carolina's first State Child Advocate, Amanda Whittle set a high standard through her leadership and commitment to our children," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I'm grateful for Ms. Whittle's service, and I know that Margaret Bodman's extensive legal experience, strong background in child advocacy, and career-long commitment to public service have provided her with the tools she needs to continue this important work."

Bodman earned her B.S. from Fordham University and her J.D. from St. Mary's University School of Law. She serves as the State Coordinator for the National Association of Counsel for Children and is a member of the Children's Law Committee for the South Carolina Bar Association. She has served on the South Carolina Children’s Justice Act Task Force since 2010 and previously sat on the Statewide Sexual Assault Response Team Protocol Task Force.

“I am honored to serve as South Carolina’s State Child Advocate," said Bodman. “I look forward to continuing our mission of improving outcomes for children in South Carolina through advocacy, accountability, and service.”

In 2013, Bodman received the Criminal Justice Award from the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network.

"Throughout her extensive career, including as a state court prosecutor, Margaret Bodman has demonstrated a strong commitment to the well-being and protection of South Carolina's children," said S.C. Senator Tom Young, Chairman of the Family and Veteran Services Committee. "She brings both the legal expertise and experience in child advocacy needed to succeed in this role and to ensure that every child receives the protection and support they need. We look forward to learning more about her vision for the State’s Department of Children’s Advocacy."

Whittle, who was appointed by Gov. McMaster as the state's first Child Advocate in 2019, restructured the state’s child fatality review process to better identify trends and prevent future deaths and led efforts to replace outdated case management systems. She also helped secure critical funding for a state-operated psychiatric residential treatment facility and partnered with the Office of Mental Health to launch the nation’s first interactive online mental health screening tool for children.

A headshot of Bodman, 58, can be found here. A copy of her resume can be found here.

