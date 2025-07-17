DR. KARA LEIGH RONCIN SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin, medical doctor, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Kara Leigh Roncin as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Roncin has firmly established herself as a leading expert in pathology. A dynamic, results-driven professional, she is a dual board-certified Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist and a vital member of the esteemed medical team at CHI Health, a member of CommonSpirit Health, in Nebraska. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Roncin serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at Creighton University School of Medicine, where she plays an active role in educating the next generation of medical professionals.Dr. Roncin specializes in surgical pathology, with a particular focus on breast pathology. Her extensive knowledge across a broad spectrum of clinical pathology processes has earned her recognition as a trusted expert within the medical community. She collaborates closely with clinicians to ensure comprehensive, patient-centered care and is a key contributor to the combined anatomic and clinical pathology residency program at Creighton University. She maintains active professional affiliations with several prestigious organizations, including the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the International Society of Breast Pathology (ISBP), the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP), the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), and the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), among others.Dr. Roncin's areas of expertise include pathology, surgical pathology, quality assurance and improvement, medical education and supervision, clinician wellness, and leadership development.Before embarking on her career path as a first-general medical graduate, Dr. Roncin earned her B.S. with honors in Anatomy and Cell Biology from the University of Saskatchewan, followed by a B.S. in Health Science and a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of the Americas. She began her postgraduate medical training with a residency in combined anatomic and clinical pathology at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Prior to her final year of residency, she pursued a selective pathology fellowship with a concentration in breast pathology at the same institution. To further deepen her expertise in surgical pathology, Dr. Roncin completed a second clinical fellowship in surgical pathology at the University of Saskatchewan under the Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2023. She subsequently joined the organization as a practicing pathologist that same year.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Roncin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. During her residency, Dr. Roncin was honored with the Harry L. Taylor IV, MD Trainee Award in Pathology in 2018 and received the Association of Residents and Fellows Travel Award in 2021. That same year, she earned the Jerome A. Smith Infectious Disease Poster Award from the Binford-Dammin Society of Infectious Disease Pathologists. This year, she will be featured on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December in celebration of her previous recognition as Top Surgical and Clinical Pathologist of the Year and her most recent accolade, Empowered Woman of the Year. In 2024, she was recognized as a Listed Honoree by Marquis Who's Who in America and Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women and was named a Top Pathologist by Best in Nebraska Magazine. In 2025, Dr. Roncin received Marquis Who's Who recognition as a Top Doctor and was featured in several prominent publications, including Fortune National magazine and an upcoming feature in Forbes magazine.In addition to her distinguished medical career, Dr. Roncin is actively involved in civic and professional organizations. Since 2023, she has served as the lead pathology representative on a local network cancer committee and was appointed Commission on Cancer Chair for the committee's 2025–2026 term. She is also an active member of the local breast care team and serves as the lead pathology representative on the Breast Health Professional Advisory Board for CHI Health.Dr. Roncin has spearheaded several impactful initiatives, including developing reflex testing algorithms for patients with gastrointestinal or non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma projects that received full endorsement from the cancer committee and upper-level leadership across all hospitals she services. Her current projects have involved quality assurance and quality improvement initiatives within the anatomic pathology laboratory at CHI Health, from addressing specimen handling parameters to cost analysis of large scale patient cases. Upcoming projects will focus on biomarker analysis in underrepresented patient populations, evaluating both established and emerging biomarkers. She also aspires to promote relations between pathology and the patients they serve by working with clinical colleagues on patient-focused projects. Since 2024, she has led the Department of Pathology's Grand Rounds Committee at CHI Health, fostering continued education and excellence in her field.Her community involvement extends beyond the hospital, including previous engagement with the Medical University of the Americas chapter of the American Medical Student Association and volunteer work with the Greystone Scholar Society in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.Looking back, Dr. Roncin attributes much of her success to perseverance and determination, often crediting her parents as being her most significant influence owing to the values they instilled in her as a child along with their continued unwavering support and encouragement. When not working she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling, with board games being a favorite pastime. In the future, she hopes to further expand her presence on YouTube where she has an educational channel that allows her to connect with and share her knowledge and experiences with a broader audience. In addition, she hopes to inspire others to enter the field of pathology and laboratory medicine at all levels, from laboratory assistants and medical technologists to pathology assistants and pathologists.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kara-roncin-8020411b1/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.