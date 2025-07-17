AFC Urgent Care West Haven Expands Services to Include Primary Care Starting August 4 to focus on Medicaid patients and bilingual staff.

WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFC Urgent Care West Haven is excited to announce the launch of Primary Care services beginning August 4, 2025, expanding its commitment to comprehensive, accessible healthcare in the community. Located at 354 Saw Mill Road, the clinic has long served as a trusted provider of urgent medical care. With this expansion, it will now offer ongoing, preventive care for patients seeking a long-term relationship with a dedicated provider.

The Primary Care team will be led by Nurse Practitioner Cierra Fabien, supported by Medical Assistant Daysi Lopez, who is fluent in both English and Spanish. The program will initially serve Medicaid patients, with plans to welcome commercially insured patients later this year.

“This is something we’ve been working toward since we opened our doors in April 2024,” said Muhammad Zaman, Owner of AFC Urgent Care West Haven. “West Haven has a clear need for more primary care access, especially for patients who may struggle to find providers who truly listen. This new offering is a major step toward fulfilling that need.”

Zaman noted that expanding into primary care has been a goal from the start.

“We never set out to be just an urgent care center. We wanted to create a medical home—a place where patients can feel seen, heard, and cared for over time. With Cierra and Daysi on board, we now have the team to make that a reality. They’re experienced, compassionate, and dedicated to making a difference.”

The new Primary Care program will include a wide range of services, such as:

- Annual physicals and wellness exams

- Chronic disease management (e.g., diabetes, hypertension, asthma)

- Preventive screenings and lab testing

- Women’s health and routine reproductive care

- Medication management and lifestyle counseling

- Care coordination and long-term health planning

By offering these services, AFC West Haven aims to fill a significant gap in the community—particularly for Medicaid patients who often face barriers to finding high-quality, consistent care.

“We’re proud to be there for patients during urgent moments,” said Barbara Ronalter, Director of Operations. “But long-term care is how you truly keep people healthy—and how you build trust. This is our next chapter, and we’re honored to bring it to West Haven.”

Ronalter also highlighted the importance of having bilingual staff like Daysi Lopez:

“Language should never be a barrier to care. Daysi helps make our clinic more welcoming and inclusive—especially for Spanish speaking patients who too often feel left out of the system.”

Zaman added:

“Our mission has always been about serving the people of West Haven. We live here. We work here. And we care deeply about this community. This is our way of saying—we’re here for the long haul.”

Primary Care appointments for August 4 and beyond can now be booked online at www.solvhealth.com/r/book-online/0edaaB or by calling the clinic at 203-896-7000. Urgent care services will continue as usual, with walk-ins welcome seven days a week and extended hours for convenience.

