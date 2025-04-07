AFC Urgent Care Coppell Open, Accepting Patients

Visit our state-of-the-art facility in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFC Urgent Care Coppell is now open to serve our community, employers, and patients, bringing high-quality, affordable and flexible healthcare to Coppell and the surrounding area, including Lewisville, Flower Mound and Indian Creek. This state-of-the-art urgent care center is conveniently located at 760 N Denton Tap Rd R150, Coppell, TX 75019, and offers a variety of services to patients of all ages.

AFC Urgent Care Coppell offers extended hours, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate busy schedules. Our certified medical professionals are committed to delivering exceptional care for a wide range of urgent medical needs, such as:

• Illnesses and injuries

• On-site X-rays

• Lab testing

• Physical exams and vaccinations

• Employer services

AFC Urgent Care Coppell also offers the myAFC membership program, providing an affordable and convenient healthcare solution for individuals and families. This program is designed to offer access to a wide range of urgent care services through a predictable monthly fee. Members benefit from access to services like treatment for common illnesses and injuries, diagnostic testing, certain medications, and physicals. With options for individual and family memberships, myAFC offers a valuable supplement to those with high-deductible insurance plans, or for those seeking cost effective healthcare. For full details on pricing and included services, please visit the myAFC membership page.

"At the heart of what we do, it's about human connection," says AJ Khoaja, franchisee. "We've built a state-of-the-art facility, but it's the care we provide that truly matters. We're focused on creating a seamless, efficient experience, so you can focus on what's important: feeling better. We're here to help, and we'll do everything we can to minimize your wait and get you back to your life."

We accept most all major commercial insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. For those who are not insured, AFC Urgent Care Coppell offers flat fee affordable self-pay rates.

For more information, please visit our website, afcurgentcare.com/coppell or call us at (945) 229-0020.

