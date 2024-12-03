AFC Urgent Care Dunn now open, accepting patients

AFC Dunn now open

AFC Urgent Care Dunn is now open to serve our community, employers, and patients, bringing high-quality, affordable and flexible healthcare to the Dunn area.

DUNN, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFC Urgent Care Dunn is now open to serve our community, employers, and patients, bringing high-quality, affordable and flexible healthcare to Dunn and the surrounding area.

This state-of-the-art urgent care center is conveniently located at 2100 W Cumberland St, Dunn, NC 28334, and offers a variety of services to patients ages 18 months and older.

AFC Urgent Care Dunn offers extended hours, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate busy schedules. Our certified medical professionals are committed to delivering exceptional care for a wide range of urgent medical needs, such as:

-Illnesses and injuries

-On-site X-rays

-Lab testing

-Physical exams and vaccinations

-Employer services

“Our goal is to provide an end to end seamless and efficient patient experience,” said Aaron Fields, franchisee. “Our state-of-the-art modern facility is equipped with the latest technology to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatment. We are humans helping other humans in time of need. We pride ourselves on minimizing wait times and getting our patients back to feeling better, as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

We accept most all major commercial insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare. For those who are not insured, AFC Urgent Care Dunn offers flat fee affordable self-pay rates.

A grand-opening celebration and ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

For more information, please visit our website, afcurgentcare.com/dunn-nc, or call us at

(910) 304- 0112.

