La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Discusses Enhancing Facial Balance With Rhinoplasty

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhinoplasty , also known as nose reshaping surgery, remains one of the most commonly performed facial plastic surgery procedures in the country. Designed to refine the proportions of the nose, rhinoplasty can address a myriad of cosmetic and functional concerns. Whether performed to improve the appearance of the nose and/or correct structural issues, the procedure can achieve lasting improvements in both aesthetics and quality of life. As the central feature of the face, even subtle modifications can create a more balanced and proportional facial appearance. Board-certified and fellowship-trained La Jolla plastic surgeon Scott Miller, MD, FACS details the effectiveness of rhinoplasty as a lasting solution to disproportion or asymmetry caused by the nasal framework.Common motivations behind the decision to pursue rhinoplasty include correcting a dorsal hump, a wide nasal bridge, a bulbous tip, or nasal asymmetry in general. In many cases, functional issues such as breathing difficulties due to a misaligned (deviated) septum are also repaired. According to Dr. Miller, aesthetic success in rhinoplasty is often defined by the ability to achieve natural-looking results that exist harmoniously with one’s facial features. The ideal outcome is not a “one-size-fits-all” result, but rather a nose that complements a patient’s unique characteristics without appearing surgically altered.In addition to its popularity among adults, rhinoplasty is also a frequently requested facial plastic surgery among younger patients. Adolescents who have reached full physical maturation of their nose may be good candidates for teenage rhinoplasty, which is typically an option from the ages of 15 to 19. It’s essential to confirm that nasal growth is complete to ensure a stable and lasting result. Emotional readiness, parental consent, and realistic expectations are equally important factors when evaluating candidacy for teenage rhinoplasty.Ultimately, Dr. Miller reiterates that every rhinoplasty is a highly personalized procedure. Successful outcomes often depend on a knowledgeable assessment of anatomy, skin type, facial proportions, and a patient’s aesthetic goals. By tailoring surgical techniques to each individual’s needs, rhinoplasty can create subtle enhancements that preserve nasal function while delivering a natural and balanced result.About Scott R. Miller, MD, FACSDr. Scott Miller is a board-certified plastic surgeon in La Jolla who specializes in aesthetic surgery for the face, breasts, and body. Dr. Miller completed a competitive fellowship program under Dr. Bruce F. Connell, giving him intimate knowledge of facial anatomy and experience in the latest facial plastic surgery techniques. He was recently recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctorand has been featured in several media outlets, such as being honored among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” by Newsweekmagazine. Dr. Miller is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society, as well as a range of other professional organizations. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.millercosmeticsurgery.com/news-room/la-jolla-plastic-surgeon-discusses-enhancing-facial-balance-with-rhinoplasty/ ###Miller Cosmetic SurgeryScripps Medical Office Building9834 Genesee AvenueSuite 210La Jolla, CA 92037Rosemont Media

