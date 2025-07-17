Preliminary Agenda Released for 2025 UAS Summit & Expo

Produced by UAS Magazine and Organized by BBI International

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the UAS Summit & Expo , scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The UAS Summit & Expo brings together industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders driving the future of unmanned aircraft systems across commercial, defense and public sectors.Now in its 19th year, the UAS Summit & Expo is set to deliver a record amount of content, continuing its expanded format with two full days of concurrent sessions across two rooms. Tuesday’s agenda will spotlight military and government drone operations, as well as large UAV applications. Wednesday’s sessions will shift focus to research advancements, commercial drone integration, big data and small UAS technologies.“This year brought an unprecedented number of high-quality abstract submissions,” said Danielle Piekarski, program manager for the UAS Summit & Expo. “Our review committee gave high marks across a wide range of topics, and it quickly became clear that the depth and relevance of the content warranted a full, two-day schedule. We’ve worked to include as much timely, high-value insight as possible from leaders across the UAS industry, making this one of the most content-rich programs to date.Among the many industry leaders presenting at the Summit, a few distinguished speakers include:- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer- Marcy Wolf, B4UFLY and LAANC Program Manager, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)- Dan Katz, Principal, Strategy and Business Development, Aeronautics Advanced Development Programs, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works- Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota- Mason Sisk, Director, Government Affairs, AUVSI- Erin Roesler, Deputy Executive Director, Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS)- Brent A. Terwilliger, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics/UAS Discipline, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University“This year’s UAS Summit reflects the rapid evolution of unmanned systems across defense, commercial and research sectors,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of the UAS Summit & Expo. “From autonomy and infrastructure to cybersecurity, training and airspace integration, the agenda brings together top minds from leading organizations like the U.S. Air Force, FAA, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, Embry-Riddle and AUVSI. It’s a rare opportunity to see such a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and strategies presented in one place.”The conference begins on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 a.m. CDT and will be open to all registered attendees.To view the online agenda for the UAS Summit & Expo, click here About UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, and UAS Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.