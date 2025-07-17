EGLE opens public comment period for Line 5 permit application

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that it has opened public comment for Enbridge Energy’s permit application seeking authorization for surface facilities associated with the proposed Line 5 tunnel project under the Straits of Mackinac.

This application applies to Part 303, Wetlands Protection, and Part 325,Great Lakes Submerged Lands, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended. A public notice was published on July 16, 2025, which officially starts EGLE’s full review of the proposed project.

Due to the substantial public interest in the application, the public notice period will run from July 16, 2025, through August 29, 2025.

Two virtual meetings will be held during the public notice period. One is an informational session on August 12, 2025, with a question-and-answer format regarding the application and EGLE’s review process. The second is a formal public hearing on August 19, 2025, where comments will be received for the record. Additional comments will be accepted online through August 29, 2025.

How to attend the Online Information Session on August 12, 6:00PM

Register to attend the online public information session

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you do not have internet access and would like to join by phone only please use the following phone number: 636-651-3142, and use conference code 374288.

Pre-registration is not required to attend the meeting. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (6:00 p.m.).

How to attend the Online Public Hearing on August 19, 6:00PM

Register to attend the online public hearing

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you do not have internet access and would like to join by phone only please use the following phone number: 636-651-3142, and use conference code 374288.

Pre-registration is not required to attend the meeting. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (6:00 p.m.).

How to make public comment

During this time, EGLE will review the application and information provided by the applicant, collect and consider public comments, continue tribal consultations, and continue to coordinate with other agencies and partners. It is common during this official review process for EGLE to request that the applicant consider additional modifications to the project and provide additional information in response to this ongoing review and coordination with other state agencies and other parties.

If constructed, the tunnel would house a proposed replacement for the more than 70-year-old Line 5 dual-product pipelines currently lying on the lakebed.