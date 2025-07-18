Associate Attorney Joseph Joyce joins Silverman Law Office

Joseph Joyce is an associate attorney at Silverman Law Office, focusing on business law, litigation, estate planning, and probate. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butte native Joseph Joyce has joined Silverman Law Office as an associate attorney focusing on business law, estate planning, litigation and other transactional matters.Joyce earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and secondary education from the University of Montana Western, graduating cum laude. After teaching middle and high school math and coaching sports in Butte and Anaconda, he earned his law degree and MBA from the University of South Dakota.He returned to Montana to clerk for the Honorable Judge Fehr in Billings before joining Silverman Law Office as an associate attorney.“Joseph’s legal training, combined with his MBA, gives him a unique understanding of business challenges from both legal and operational perspectives,” said Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer of Silverman Law Office. “His background allows him to provide practical, well-rounded advice that truly benefits our clients navigating complex business matters.”Joyce is expected to play a key role in opening a new Silverman Law Office location in Butte, where the firm already serves many clients. He and the Silverman Law team are currently accepting new clients in Butte and across Montana.In his free time, Joyce enjoys Montana’s outdoors through mountain biking, hiking and skiing, as well as reading and spending time with family and friends.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC serves clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber. The firm specializes in tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.Visit https://mttaxlaw.com/ for more information.

