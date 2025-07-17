Amivie Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Care with a Rebrand and a Renewed Commitment to Community-Based Support

At Amivie, care goes beyond a service—it is a promise to stand by you every step of the way, ensuring support and reliability. ” — Mike Kotzen, President, CEO, Amivie

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks a major milestone for Amivie, formerly known as Community Based Care , as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary. This significant moment is not only a reflection of its growth and success over the past decade but also an opportunity to reaffirm the organization’s unwavering dedication to providing personalized, community-focused care. In conjunction with this milestone, Amivie rebranded earlier this year, unveiling a new name and logo that represents the company's deep commitment to trust, connection, and empowerment.Since its founding, Amivie has been committed to providing high-quality, personalized care for seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. From in-home support and veteran services to day programs and employment support, Amivie empowers clients to live independently and stay connected to their communities.CEO Michael Kotzen shared his thoughts on this pivotal moment:"At Amivie, care goes beyond a service—it is a promise to stand by you every step of the way, ensuring support and reliability. The rebrand to Amivie is not just about a name, but our values and commitment to care are unwavering. Our rebranding reaffirms our promise to those we serve. We are committed to upholding our values of trust, connection, and empowerment, and we are excited to continue our journey as Amivie."As always Amivie will continue to offer the same elevated level of care and support that has become synonymous with its name. The core services will remain unchanged, but the new branding reflects the company's commitment to evolve alongside the needs of the people it serves, using modern tools and approaches to better connect with its community.“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the past 10 years, and even more excited for what’s ahead,” Kotzen continued. “As Amivie, we will continue to be a trusted partner for families, individuals, and communities across the country. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every person receives the attention, respect, and care they deserve.”About AmivieAmivie, formally known as Community Based Care (CBC), is a group of providers that exist to serve people with individualized support needs to achieve their best health and fullest lives. We match them with the most talented, well-trained, and compassionate team of caregivers, educators, case workers, and leaders anywhere. We have a goal of being the highest quality provider of community-based IDD services and support in North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Minnesota.For more information, please visit www.amivie.com

