Desert Spine and Sports Physicians Fellowship Program Trains Next Generation of Leaders

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Spine and Sports Physicians (DSSP) proudly announces the continued success of its NASS-Recognized Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine Fellowship. This esteemed program is dedicated to advancing the field through comprehensive, patient-centered, and evidence-based training.Founded in 2011, the DSSP Fellowship has graduated 22 fellows, each securing competitive roles in both private practice and academic institutions nationwide. With 13 board-certified physicians in PM&R and Pain Management practicing across six offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa, DSSP offers fellows the unique opportunity to train in a private practice environment with an academic feel. Facilities include fluoroscopic procedure suites and on-site physical therapy, creating a dynamic learning environment for innovative spine and musculoskeletal care.“At DSSP, we are deeply committed to training the future generation of interventional spine and musculoskeletal physicians,” said Susan Sorosky, MD, Fellowship Director. “What sets our program apart is its recognition by NASS, its blend of rigorous academic training in a private practice setting, and its focus on ethical, evidence-based patient care.”Fellowship OverviewEach year, DSSP welcomes up to four fellows who begin training in July and August. Fellows work directly under DSSP physicians, gaining firsthand experience in:• Outpatient evaluation and management of acute and chronic spine and musculoskeletal conditions• Electrodiagnostic studies (EMG/NCS)• Fluoroscopically guided spine and joint procedures, including epidural injections, facet interventions, radiofrequency ablation, SIJ fusion, spinal cord stimulation, and MILD procedures.• Musculoskeletal ultrasound-guided injections for joints, tendons, ligaments, and bursa• Biologics and regenerative medicine, including PRP, BMAC, and prolotherapy.• Business and practice management trainingFellows also contribute to monthly journal clubs and lectures, ensuring a strong academic foundation while collaborating with multidisciplinary professionals such as physical therapists.Unique Program Features• NASS Recognition: One of the few fellowships nationally recognized by the North American Spine Society.• Academic + Private Practice Blend: Academic rigor within a patient-focused, real-world setting.• Career Success: 100% of fellows achieve placement in competitive practice and academic roles.• Valley-Wide Presence: Six locations across Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa, providing exposure to diverse patient populations.Applications are reviewed annually, with flexibility in fellowship start dates based on candidate and program needs.For more information about the DSSP Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine Fellowship , please visit www.desertspineandsports.com or contact fellowship@desertspineandsports.com.About Desert Spine and Sports PhysiciansDesert Spine and Sports Physicians is a leading medical practice in Arizona, providing a full spectrum of spine and pain management services. Our team of experienced specialists offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for a wide range of conditions, focusing on non-surgical solutions that restore mobility and improve quality of life. With a commitment to compassionate care, Desert Spine and Sports Physicians is dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term pain relief and functional recovery. For more information, please visit www.desertspine.com

