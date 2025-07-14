MoonPay Live in New York State

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, MoonPay secured the prestigious BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

MoonPay can now service customers directly in New York. Their recent BitLicense approval now allows MoonPay to offer cryptocurrency services, including buying Bitcoin and tracking its prices, throughout New York State.

The BitLicense places MoonPay among a select group of companies authorized to operate within New York's stringent regulatory framework, highlighting its dedication to compliance and consumer protection.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay, said: “As a U.S.-founded company headquartered in New York City, we’re immensely proud of this milestone and look forward to continued collaboration with regulators to make crypto accessible to everyone.”

New Yorkers can now easily purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through MoonPay’s user-friendly platform, benefiting from secure transactions and real-time pricing information. Users can track Bitcoin price trends simply via MoonPay’s dedicated price tracking page.

Securing the BitLicense strengthens MoonPay’s strategic expansion in the U.S. and reinforces its position as a trusted provider in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

For the latest information about Bitcoin price or to start buying crypto, visit MoonPay.

