Conexis VMS Again Named Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 

Conexis VMS - Leader in VMS Technology

Conexis VMS has been named a Star Performer and Major Contender by Everest Groups for North America and makes its debut with both accolades Globally.

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexis VMS , a leading Vendor Management System (VMS), today announced that it was named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group 's Vendor Management Systems (VMS) PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 both globally and for North America. This is the fourth consecutive year that Conexis VMS has been recognized in the report, the second year in a row it has been named both a Major Contender and a Star Performer for North American and the first time globally.As an independently owned, vendor-neutral VMS provider, Conexis continues to lead innovation in the vendor management industry. Built on a modern tech stack, the Conexis platform leverages a lightning-fast AWS microservice infrastructure, open API architecture, and its recently launched AI functionality, "Nexi AI". These capabilities provide clients with a fast, flexible, and intuitive solution for managing their contingent workforce.“In just a few short years, Conexis has evolved from a bold new entrant to a recognized leader,” said John Clark, President and CEO of Conexis VMS. “We’re now appearing alongside - and in some cases ahead of - some of the industry’s most established players. Our advanced platform, visionary approach, and rapid growth have positioned us as a strong competitor to legacy VMS providers.”Conexis recently launched its first AI agent and is actively advancing its AI roadmap, with more innovations set to roll out over the next two quarters. These advancements build upon the company’s 2024 platform relaunch, which introduced a redesigned, award-winning user interface and expanded functionality for healthcare, light industrial, and high-volume contingent worker programs - beyond the traditional professional staffing model.“At Conexis, we intentionally took a different path,” continues John. “Rather than replicate legacy systems, we rebuilt our VMS from the ground up to meet the real needs of modern workforce programs. We're solving long-standing industry pain points - complexity, rigidity, and sluggish implementations. From day one, our mission has been to make VMS technology faster, smarter, and more enjoyable to use.”Key Differentiators of Conexis VMS:- Modern, award-winning user interface- Highly configurable workflows tailored to client needs- Rapid implementation timelines and dedicated change management resources- Real-time shift scheduling and credentialing for light industrial, healthcare, and other shift-based workers- API-first, open architecture built on the most modern tech stack, which integrate seamlessly with existing tools- White-glove customer service- Industry leader in AI functionality“Being recognized for the second year in a row as both a Star Performer and Major Contender in North America is an incredible accomplishment, and to add both accolades to the global list, is even more remarkable for a platform just beginning its global journey” Clark added. “Our success is thanks to the talent, dedication, and passion of our amazing team. What we’ve achieved in such a short time is nothing short of remarkable - and it’s a beautiful thing to be part of.”Everest Group: The most trusted, fact-based analysis of global providers and solutionsEverest Group’s PEAK MatrixAssessment - North America and their Global report evaluates 25 VMS providers’ capabilities across two key dimensions – market impact and vision and capability. The “Star Performer” recognition is awarded to providers that demonstrate the most improvement YOY and the “Major Contender” distinction is awarded to companies with significant impact in the market and the vision and capability to deliver products successfully.For more information about Conexis VMS, please contact Conexis VMS at www.conexisvmssoftware.com About Conexis VMSConexis VMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions that help organizations manage their contingent workforce and supplier relationships with efficiency and precision. With an innovative platform and industry-leading technology, Conexis VMS streamlines the sourcing, management, and payment processes for contingent labor, providing businesses with enhanced visibility, compliance, and cost savings. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of every client.For media inquiries, please contact anne-therese.toutant@conexis.ioContact:Anne-Therese ToutantConexis VMSanne-therese.toutant@conexis.iowww.conexisvmssoftware.comVisit us on social media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.