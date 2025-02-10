Conexis VMS Logo

Conexis VMS Appoints John Clark as New President & CEO; Wayne Burgess Transitions to Operational Leadership Role as Conexis Continues Aggressive Growth.

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexis VMS , a leading provider of advanced Vendor Management System (VMS) technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Clark, co-founder, as President & CEO. This strategic leadership change comes as Wayne Burgess, also a co-founder of the company, transitions to a more focused role in Sales and Marketing. Wayne also remains in his role as acting CFO, where he will continue to support the company's vision and growth.John Clark brings over two decades of experience in technology and management, having held leadership positions across the workforce ecosystem. His extensive background in developing and executing business strategies and his deep understanding of contingent workforce and the VMS sector will be instrumental in driving Conexis VMS forward into its next phase of innovation and customer success. John will focus on the company's continued expansion, operational excellence, and strategic initiatives.Wayne Burgess has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth and success, will remain actively involved. As part of his new role, Wayne will continue to lead key areas such as Operations, Sales, and Marketing, ensuring the company remains agile and responsive to client needs. Additionally, Wayne will continue in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), further reinforcing Conexis VMS' commitment to strong financial stewardship, growth and business sustainability.“I am thrilled to hand the company's reigns over to John, my partner in building Conexis to where it is in just a few short years,” said Wayne Burgess, co-founder. “His leadership and energy, combined with his deep industry expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our client experience. I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the team as we take Conexis VMS to new heights.”“I am incredibly excited to enter 2025 in this new role and I’m already enjoying the focus of taking Conexis to its next phase,” says John Clark, new President & CEO. “The challenge of adding new functionality to our software, scaling our operations, and adding team members and clients, while maintaining our ethos of amazing service, is a continuation of our hard work in recent years. We are taking Conexis to a whole new level. I’m also delighted to continue working closely with Wayne, someone I value greatly as a business partner and friend.”About Conexis VMSConexis VMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions that help organizations manage their contingent workforce and supplier relationships with efficiency and precision. With an innovative platform and industry-leading technology, Conexis VMS streamlines the sourcing, management, and payment processes for contingent labor, providing businesses with enhanced visibility, compliance, and cost savings. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of every client.For more information about Conexis VMS and its solutions, visit www.conexisvmssoftware.com

