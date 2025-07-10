Conexis VMS Launches “Nexi AI" Functionality, Continuing to Revolutionize Contingent Workforce Management

Conexis VMS - Leader in VMS Technology

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexis VMS , a leader in Vendor Management Software, is excited to announce the launch of its first artificial intelligence feature "Nexi AI", an AI agent designed to transform and elevate how customers engage with the Conexis platform.This milestone marks the beginning of Conexis’ broader artificial intelligence integration strategy, Nexi AI, focused on boosting operational efficiency, enhancing user experience, and improving the performance of contingent workforce programs – all to help clients bring on the right contingent talent, fast.“This is just the beginning of our AI roadmap, as we continue to stay laser-focused on being the most innovative and modern VMS on the market,” said John Clark, President & CEO of Conexis VMS. “Our revolutionary tech stack allows us to deliver cutting-edge AI features to the market more quickly than many competitors. We have several more AI capabilities in development with both AI agents and AI workflows, set to roll out later this year and into 2026. AI is evolving rapidly, and I’m proud that Conexis is taking the lead in our industry, reinforcing our role at the forefront of driving innovation in the VMS market.”Nexi AI first generation will focus on customer support, leveraging advanced natural language processing to deliver fast, accurate, and human-like responses to customer inquiries – available 24/7 in a range of languages. The AI functionality means Nexi is constantly learning about individual clients and their specific systems to provide customized, more accurate responses.- Key benefits of the Nexi AI Support Agent include:- Instant support for frequently asked questions and common troubleshooting.- 24/7 availability, ensuring customers, including MSP users, HR, Hiring Managers, Staffing Agencies and Workers, always have access to help.- Smart escalation, seamlessly transferring complex issues to human agents.- Client-specific responses that provide support based on the user’s role and specific system configurations/customizations.- 170 languages, with instant translation if tickets are escalated to a human agent.- Multichannel integration, including website, mobile app, and more.The Nexi AI agent has been trained on thousands of real customer interactions, training materials, and client-specific system customizations to ensure high-quality assistance – and is continually learning to better serve user needs.“The Nexi AI support agent is a natural extension of our award-winning white glove customer service,” said Michelle Rhodes, VP Client Operations of Conexis. “Our customer service approach, with dedicated client representatives, won’t change – we're just enhancing our support model to be even more responsive and available 24/7. With the ability to better-serve a more dynamic geographical range and allow real-time language translation, Nexi AI will allow us to further broaden our customer base, and serve customers in new regions more effectively, in over 35 languages.”With this launch, Conexis VMS reaffirms its commitment to being the leader in VMS innovation, efficiency, and customer service. This AI milestone is just the beginning of a roadmap that includes deeper automation and AI-driven insights in the near future.For more information about Conexis VMS and to view the Nexi AI agent in action, please contact Conexis vs at www.conexisvmssoftware.com About Conexis VMSConexis VMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions that help organizations manage their contingent workforce and supplier relationships with efficiency and precision. With an innovative platform and industry-leading technology, Conexis VMS streamlines the sourcing, management, and payment processes for contingent labor, providing businesses with enhanced visibility, compliance, and cost savings. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of every client.For media inquiries, please contact anne-therese.toutant@conexis.ioContact:Anne-Therese ToutantConexis VMSanne-therese.toutant@conexis.iowww.conexisvmssoftware.comVisit us on social media:

