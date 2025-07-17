BCI A-Troop East/Assault on a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5003738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: A-Trooper East

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/12/25 at 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Assault on Correctional Officer (2nd offense-felony)

ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northwest Correctional Facility, St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Malcom Brown

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/12/25, the Vermont State Police was notified about an incident that occurred at the Northern State Correctional Facility. The investigation revealed that Pedro Rivera-Garcia assaulted Correctional Officer (CO) Malcom Brown while he was on duty at Northern State Correctional Facility. Rivera-Garcia punched CO Brown several times during this incident until other Correctional Officers arrived to assist CO Brown. CO sustained several bruises and a concussion during the incidental. Rivera-Garcia was cited into Orleans Court for 9/9/25.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/25

COURT: Orleans

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks