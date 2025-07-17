BCI A-Troop East/Assault on a Correctional Officer
CASE#: 25A5003738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: A-Trooper East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/12/25 at 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Assault on Correctional Officer (2nd offense-felony)
ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northwest Correctional Facility, St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Malcom Brown
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/12/25, the Vermont State Police was notified about an incident that occurred at the Northern State Correctional Facility. The investigation revealed that Pedro Rivera-Garcia assaulted Correctional Officer (CO) Malcom Brown while he was on duty at Northern State Correctional Facility. Rivera-Garcia punched CO Brown several times during this incident until other Correctional Officers arrived to assist CO Brown. CO sustained several bruises and a concussion during the incidental. Rivera-Garcia was cited into Orleans Court for 9/9/25.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/25
COURT: Orleans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
