COMMISSIONER SID MILLER THANKS H-E-B FOR FLOOD RELIEF CONTRIBUTIONS
“Once again, our GO TEXAN Champion Sponsor, H-E-B, and the Butt family have stepped up and shown us what it means to be true Texans. I want to personally thank them and the H.E. Butt Foundation for their remarkable $5 million donation toward flood recovery efforts across Central Texas. This donation will go a long way in helping families and communities recover from the devastating storms.
Whether facing hurricanes, wildfires, or floods, H-E-B actively responds by deploying mobile kitchens, water supplies, and essential aid when Texans need it most. Last year alone, they contributed $500,000 to the STAR Fund to support Panhandle ranchers in recovering from the state's worst wildfires.
Thank you, H-E-B, for showing the world what it means to be Texas Strong. God bless the Butt family, the H-E-B team, and every Texan helping a neighbor.”
For more information about the STAR Fund, click here.
