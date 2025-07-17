Press Releases

07/17/2025

Attorney General Tong Opposes Federal Rollback of Energy Efficiency Standards

Proposed Changes Would Cost Americans Millions in Higher Energy Bills by Eliminating Efficiency Requirements for 16 Consumer and Commercial Appliances

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong this week joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general in opposing the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) proposal to eliminate energy and water efficiency standards for 16 consumer and commercial appliances. The coalition submitted detailed comment letters challenging each proposed rollback, which are part of DOE’s broad initiative to reduce regulations. These rollbacks would cost consumers millions of dollars annually in higher energy and water bills while undermining decades of progress on energy conservation.

The proposed changes would remove efficiency standards for appliances ranging from dehumidifiers to microwave ovens. These standards, established under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), require appliances to meet minimum efficiency levels that save consumers money while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

“Energy costs are through the roof right now. The last thing anyone needs is to waste even more money on inefficient appliances. These rollbacks were done with zero coherent thought, and zero concern for what this will do to our utility bills. Just another added tax on Connecticut families from this chaotic and sloppy administration,” said Attorney General Tong.

The coalition’s comment letters highlight that DOE’s proposals lack the technical and economic analysis required by federal law when establishing or modifying efficiency standards. When each of the existing standards were originally announced, DOE conducted thorough studies demonstrating their technological feasibility and economic benefits. However, the current proposals to rescind these standards do not include any such analysis.

The coalition emphasizes that eliminating these efficiency standards would result in significant lost energy and water savings, leading to higher utility bills for consumers nationwide. The standards have historically saved Americans billions of dollars in energy costs while reducing strain on the electrical grid and water systems.

Under EPCA, DOE is required to review efficiency standards at least once every six years and must set standards at the highest level of efficiency that is technologically feasible and economically justified. The statute includes anti-backsliding provisions designed to prevent the weakening of existing standards without compelling justification.

The coalition further argues that DOE has failed to comply with several federal requirements, including the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Regulatory Flexibility Act, and Executive Order 13211, which requires preparation of a Statement of Energy Effects for federal actions that would significantly impact energy supply, distribution, or use.

The comment letters rebut DOE’s central arguments for removing the standards, including the agency’s claims that it lacked authority to originally establish the standards and that the anti-backsliding provisions of EPCA do not apply. The coalition demonstrates that DOE’s legal reasoning is flawed and that the agency has ignored the interests of states, manufacturers, and consumers who have invested in compliance with existing standards.

Joining Attorney General Tong in sending the comment letters are the attorneys general California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, and the City of New York.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Salton and Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Chief of the Environment Section assisted the Attorney General on this matter.

