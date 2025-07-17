Joint Graduation for Central Nebraska Adult Drug Courts in Hall County and Buffalo County

The Central Nebraska Adult Drug Courts of Hall County and Buffalo County celebrated a joint graduation of seven participants on June 27, 2025, at the Buffalo County Courthouse in Kearney. Judge John Marsh and Judge Patrick Lee presided over the ceremony. Justice Jason Bergevin joined as a special guest and spoke to the graduates, presenting a plaque of appreciation that was given to Judge Marsh in recognition of his years of support for Central Nebraska Adult Drug Courts.

This milestone marks the successful completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts use a collaborative, team-based approach in which judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, coordinators, community supervision officers, law enforcement personnel, and treatment providers work together to create individualized plans for each participant.

Graduate Josh shared, “I learned more than I could ever list while in the program, but most importantly, the work you do on yourself can never stop—or you risk slipping back into old habits.”

The Drug Court program, which lasts a minimum of 18 months, equips participants with the tools to build healthy, substance-free lives. Upon successful completion, graduates not only achieve sobriety but also have their charges dismissed.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug offenders, employing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. These courts aim to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety and promoting rehabilitation. Participants undergo validated risk and needs assessments, receive individualized behavioral health treatment, and are subject to frequent, random drug testing. The program also incorporates incentives, sanctions, and additional rehabilitative services to support recovery and reintegration.

For additional information, please contact:

Susan Huber, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (308) 627-2579 email: susan.huber@nejudicial.gov

Top Photo: Justice Jason Bergevin, Judge Patrick Lee, Judge John Marsh, Supervision Officers Amy Norton, Ralyn Tennant, and Isaac Obermiller, Coordinator Susan Huber, graduates Josh, Margaret, Jason, Alexis, Isaiah, Hugo, and Jacob.

Bottom Photo: Judge John Marsh and Justice Jason Bergevin.