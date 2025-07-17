SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Sarovar Portico partnership deal in Puri with Panda Resorts

Sarovar Portico partnership deal in Puri with Panda Resorts New 70-key beachfront Sarovar Portico to open in 2028 near Jagannath Temple SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo

New 70-key beachfront Sarovar Portico to open in 2028 near Jagannath Temple, strengthening Odisha’s premium tourism infrastructure

Puri deserves landmark hospitality, and this alliance brings a perfect blend of location, legacy and lifestyle.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

PURI, ODISHA, INDIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has successfully facilitated a landmark partnership between Sarovar Hotels and Panda Resorts Pvt Ltd for the launch of a premium beachfront hotel in Puri, Odisha. The upcoming Sarovar Portico, Puri is slated to open in 2028 and will be positioned as a four-star destination for both leisure and business travelers.Located along the scenic New Marine Drive and within 5 km of the revered Jagannath Temple, the property adds significant strength to the region’s hospitality landscape. This development aligns with Odisha’s broader vision to boost religious, cultural, and coastal tourism.Strategic Partnership for tourism-led growthThe signing was attended by key stakeholders including Mr Bishnu Panda (Director, Panda Resorts Pvt Ltd), Mr Prasant Nanda (CFO, Panda Resorts Pvt Ltd), Mr Rajesh Ranjan (Sr VP – Development, Sarovar Hotels), Mr Ankush Sharma (Director Development, Sarovar Hotels), and Mr Sandeep Roy (Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Services).The hotel deal marks a critical milestone in SeaHorse’s expanding portfolio as a top hotel consultant for brand partnerships and asset repositioning. The firm’s deep market knowledge and negotiation expertise helped align the long-term vision of both parties for this venture.Property highlights – Sarovar Portico, PuriThis coastal getaway will combine scenic luxury with functional excellence. Key features include:• 70 state-of-the-art rooms• An all-day dining restaurant• Banquet and conference halls• Rooftop sky grill and bar• Swimming pool, gym, and spaWith views of the Bay of Bengal and a prime location along Puri’s evolving marine stretch, the hotel aims to serve as a gateway for pilgrims, weddings, corporate offsites, and regional tourism.About SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingRecognised as one of the top hotel consultants in India, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading hotel advisory firm specialising in hotel consulting and advisory for brand partnerships, asset repositioning, hotel revenue optimisation , and operator search. With over 75 successful partnerships across India, SeaHorse enables hotel owners to build sustainable value through strategic collaborations with domestic and international hotel brands.To learn more, visit www.seahorseconsulting.in

Strategic Partnerships That Redefine Hotel Success | SeaHorse Consulting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.