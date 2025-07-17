PLAVE Sets New Records Beyond the Screen with their First Japanese Single, Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)

Photo Credit: VLAST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within a month after releasing their first Japanese single album, 「かくれんぼ」 (English title: Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek) ), PLAVE has set multiple groundbreaking records, not only as a virtual idol group but also for K-pop boy groups. PLAVE’s Japanese debut single album topped the Oricon Daily Single Chart, Japan’s most recognized and established music chart, on July 8th, 9th, and 12th. This is PLAVE’s second time topping the Oricon chart after their third mini album, Caligo Pt. 1, took the number one spot on the Oricon Daily Album Chart earlier this year in February. “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)” also took first place in the Oricon Weekly Single Ranking as well as the Oricon Weekly Accumulative Single Ranking (from July 7th to July 13th) by recording the highest weekly Oricon points for international artists in 2025 with 221,385 points. Additionally, the album peaked at number one on Billboard Japan’s Top Singles Sales and Hot 100 (week of July 16th) charts. These records mark PLAVE topping Japan’s four major music charts. According to Billboard Japan’s data collected between July 7th and July 13th, more than 388,200 copies of “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)” have been sold within the first week of its release. This is the highest number of first-week sales of a Japanese album by international artists in 2025.PLAVE’s achievements have been revolutionary and remarkable, just like the group itself. In February 2025, PLAVE became the first virtual idol group to enter both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts ever. PLAVE is also the only virtual idol group that has recorded more than two billion cumulative streams on Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service. In May 2025, PLAVE was nominated for Music Awards Japan’s Best Song Asia category with “WAY 4 LUV” from their second mini album, and the quintet was the only virtual group to be nominated for one of six main categories at the awards.The group will also soon embark on an Asia tour, 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] in six cities, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Tokyo, from August 2025. The pre-sale ticket link for fan club members opened on June 10th for their Seoul concert, and all three dates were instantly sold out, with more than 30,000 people in the queue. Through this tour, PLAVE made history once again as the first virtual idol group to perform at the KSPO DOME in Seoul, which can accommodate approximately 15,000 people in the audience. Proving the group’s strong international presence once again, both dates of their concert at NTSU Arena in Taipei were also sold out soon after the ticket sales opened.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core. The group continues to set new benchmarks and cement their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt. 1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “DASH” from Caligo Pt. 1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 'かくれんぼ (Hide and Seek)' M/V

