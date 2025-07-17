Sustainability on Tap: XLERATOR® Hand Dryers help Lake Placid breweries cut waste

Excel Dryer Custom hand dryers featuring the Big Slide Brewery & Public House logo are helping reduce waste. Lake Placid Pub & Brewery's custom designed XLERATORs are cutting paper waste.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , the pioneering force behind the touchless, high-efficiency hand dryers, is proud to spotlight its partnership with two eco-conscious New York breweries: Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House. These beloved Adirondack establishments, owned and operated by the same team, are the latest in a growing list of businesses using XLERATORtechnology to advance their commitment to sustainability.For the breweries’ operators, environmental stewardship is more than a talking point—it’s woven into every part of their business, from compostable containers to 100% wind-powered facilities. But as they looked to make improvements in restroom hygiene and efficiency, they found the perfect partner in Excel Dryer.“Not having to buy tons and tons of towels was really important to us,” said owner Christopher Ericson. “Using towels means a constant battle of refilling the dispensers and cleaning up the floors.”The results speak for themselves. XLERATOR Hand Dryers with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration eliminate the need for paper towels, delivering up to a 94% reduction in carbon footprint and up to 95% cost savings compared to paper towel use. The eHEPA filtration system also removes 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of bacteria from the airstream, making the restrooms cleaner and safer for guests and staff alike.“When a business is serious about sustainability, small details matter—including what happens in the restroom,” said Joshua Griffing, director of marketing and international sales at Excel Dryer. “By choosing XLERATOR with eHEPA Filtration, Lake Placid and Big Slide didn’t just eliminate paper towel waste. They significantly reduced their carbon footprint and operating costs while reinforcing their brand values.”Beyond performance, the breweries customized their dryers with branded covers, transforming a functional necessity into a unique design feature. “We get comments from customers who think the logos in the bathrooms are pretty cool,” said Ericson.For breweries, he said clean restrooms are essential—not just for the customer experience, but for protecting sensitive brewing operations from contamination. A recent MetrixLab study found that 80% of guests would not return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom, and paper towels are the leading culprit behind mess. With XLERATOR, these breweries now offer a touchless, high-performance hand drying solution that aligns with their mission and keeps customers coming back.This partnership built on a shared commitment to environmental responsibility continues as the breweries’ owners now expand with a new location in Saranac Lake. They are incorporating Excel Dryer’s latest innovations, including touchless integrated sink systems which feature the company’s XLERATORsyncHand Dryer—ensuring that sustainability remains a core ingredient in every guest experience.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

