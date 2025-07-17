Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,241 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces More Than $3.7 Million in Rebuild Alabama Funding for Local Road Projects Across Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced more than $3.7 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for 12 road projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure.

The grants are the second round of funding made available this year under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Annual Grant Program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects. Additional funding will be awarded later this year.

“Rebuild Alabama is doing exactly what we promised – fixing roads and bridges in every corner of our state,” said Governor Ivey. “With every round of funding, we’re seeing real improvements along our busiest highways and the local roads Alabamians rely on every day. This is a smart, long-term investment at work, and Alabama is better for it.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $3.5 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program has awarded more than $66 million in state transportation funding for local projects.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of local project s is attached.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces More Than $3.7 Million in Rebuild Alabama Funding for Local Road Projects Across Alabama

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more