Governor Ivey Marks Literacy Milestone as Alabama Reaches 2 Million Books Mailed Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced Alabama will reach a major early-literacy milestone this December as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library surpasses two million books mailed to children across the state since its statewide rollout.

“Alabama is putting our children first. Our parents are our first teachers, and by supporting early learning at home, we are helping families build strong foundations long before a child ever enters the classroom,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud that every young learner in all 67 counties has the opportunity to participate. We will continue making early literacy a priority – with two million books now in the hands of Alabama children and more to come.”

This milestone reflects a multi-year effort led by Governor Ivey to expand early-literacy access for every Alabama family.

In January 2023, during her inaugural address for her second full term as governor, Governor Ivey first announced her intention to partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, noting that “we must encourage our children to open books during their earliest developmental stages.”

By August 2023, Alabama officially launched the statewide expansion, beginning enrollment and working toward the governor’s goal of ensuring that “every child in all 67 counties” could participate.

In her 2025 state of the state address, Governor Ivey announced that the program had reached full availability in every county.

Now, in December 2025, Alabama will celebrate the delivery of two million books to children from birth to age five – a milestone that demonstrates the governor’s commitment to ensuring children are opening books during their earliest developmental stages.

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Ami Brooks highlighted the milestone as a reflection of statewide collaboration.

“Reaching two million books in just over two years demonstrates the dedication of our state leaders, communities, partners and families. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is helping families foster a love of reading,” said Secretary Brooks.

Since expanding the program to every county, Alabama has ensured that all eligible children can receive a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book delivered directly to their home each month. Enrollment now includes more than 106,000 children statewide.

This program is also available to children in foster care, ensuring that some of Alabama’s most vulnerable young learners have equal access to early-literacy support.

Parents may enroll their child by visiting ImaginationLibrary.com, where they can start receiving monthly books at no cost.

