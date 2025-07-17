Learn archery basics July 27 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – An increasing number of people are becoming interested in archery. People can enjoy archery for hunting purposes or for recreational target shooting.

People who are interested in learning more about archery should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) “Learning Archery: Archery Beginner” workshop July 27 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program, which is from 4-5:30 p.m. is designed for ages five and up. Attendees under 15 years of age should be accompanied by an adult to take part in the program. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

At this program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will focus on the basic information that will be helpful for people who are new to shooting a bow and arrow. After an indoor session indoors at Dalton Range’s classroom, participants will have a chance to test their new-found archery knowledge on Dalton Range’s static archery range. People can bring their own bow or use archery equipment provided by MDC staff.

People can register online at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207879

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.