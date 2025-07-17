Petropolis Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of their St. Charles Pet Hotel

Petropolis reaches five-year milestone since opening a second location in St. Charles in 2020

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petropolis , a pet boarding facility serving St. Louis pet owners, today announced the five-year anniversary of their St. Charles location’s opening. This milestone marks half a decade since Petropolis expanded their business to reach more pets and pet owners across St. Louis.Petropolis first opened in 1988 in Chesterfield with the goal of creating an all-inclusive pet facility. Thirty-two years later, in partnership with The Academy of Pet Careers , Petropolis opened a second location in St. Charles, continuing their mission of providing a wide range of services for pets. Both locations offer dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog daycare, and dog training to their clients."These past five years have helped us further our mission of empowering pets and educating owners,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Petropolis. "Our goal is to continue enriching the lives of animals and being a leader in St. Louis pet care."Petropolis is a family-owned business led by Paul (father) and Michael (son) Schifano. Michael carries on the family tradition as a 3rd generation owner. Although the business has experienced many changes in recent years, it has continued to stay with the family as it expands.During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of businesses closed, many of them permanently. According to the US Federal Reserve , over 700,000 businesses closed in the second quarter of 2020 alone. Of all years, 2020 was a risky time to expand a business. However, that year, Petropolis successfully opened their second location, and their St. Charles facility is still going strong.About Petropolis: Petropolis is a pet boarding facility with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles; both locations have a 5-star rating and 2,000 reviews combined. Their services consist of dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog training, and dog daycare. Founded in 1988, Petropolis serves pet owners in the St. Louis area.

