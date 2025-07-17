Attorney General Jackley Announces Clark Man Indicted For First Degree Murder In Death of His Mother

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Clark man has been indicted on First-Degree Murder in the death of his mother.

Bowen Fladland, 34, was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury on Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 21.

The defendant is accused in the July 5 murder of his mother, 70-year-old Marlene Fladland, at a Clark residence.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Clark Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Clark County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in the Codington County Jail. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-