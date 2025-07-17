Silver Maple Pet Center Celebrates 90 Years in Business Serving Pets and Pet Owners

Silver Maple Pet Center’s anniversary marks nine decades in the pet care industry

DES PERES, MO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Maple Pet Center , a pet boarding, pet grooming, and dog daycare facility serving St. Louis pet owners, today announced their 90th anniversary as of this year. This milestone solidifies Silver Maple Pet Center as one of the longest operating pet centers in the United States.The business has been running for 90 years, but the staff has also been on board for much of that time. Current leadership has been in place for over 50 years, and the general manager has been on board for almost 30 years, making Silver Maple Pet Center a business built on longevity.“I walked through the doors of Silver Maple as a groomer back in 1973, never imagining I'd one day call it my own. Fifty years later, it's incredible how quickly time has passed, but our passion for what we do is stronger than ever,” said Cheryl Schifano, owner of Silver Maple Pet Center.While Silver Maple Pet Center has undergone many changes in the past decades, it has always sought to create quality experiences for its clients. Unlike other facilities, Silver Maple Pet Center offers a scenic, park-like setting for pets and owners to enjoy. They also come highly recommended by local vets.According to the Chamber of Commerce , 18% of small businesses fail within their first year, 50% of small businesses fail after five years, and approximately 65% of small businesses fail by their tenth year in business. Maintaining business operations for 90 years is a remarkable achievement for Silver Maple Pet Center.About Silver Maple Pet Center: Silver Maple Pet Center is an established pet care provider with a 5-star rating in Des Peres, Missouri. Their services include pet boarding, pet grooming, and dog daycare. Founded in 1935, Silver Maple Pet Center serves pet owners in the St. Louis area.

