Government passes Bill on amendments to Law on textbooks

The Serbian government adopted today a Bill on amendments to the Law on textbooks, which is aimed at preserving national identity, developing a sense of belonging, respecting the mother tongue and nurturing tradition, while simultaneously encouraging interculturality and preserving cultural heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.