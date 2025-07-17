Submit Release
Government passes Bill on amendments to Law on textbooks

The Serbian government adopted today a Bill on amendments to the Law on textbooks, which is aimed at preserving national identity, developing a sense of belonging, respecting the mother tongue and nurturing tradition, while simultaneously encouraging interculturality and preserving cultural heritage.

