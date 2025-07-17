Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

Greg Peterson, Business Advisor TBA-ENC

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Greg Peterson, on board.

Greg’s financial expertise, strategic mindset, and genuine commitment to helping others make him an outstanding addition to our team” — Tony Khoury, Owner and Managing Director

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is thrilled to welcome Greg Peterson to their team. With more than 22 years of professional experience in accounting, finance, and business advisory roles, Greg brings a dynamic mix of strategic insight and practical expertise. His career has included leadership positions at respected organizations such as KPMG, Accenture, and Martin Marietta Materials, where he managed audits, oversaw financial operations, and led corporate compliance efforts across a range of industries.

"Greg’s financial expertise, strategic mindset, and genuine commitment to helping others make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Tony Khoury, Owner and Managing Director. "His background in both corporate finance and real estate brings a valuable perspective to our clients and their businesses."

Greg is a licensed CPA and North Carolina real estate broker. He leverages this combined experience to guide business owners through every phase of the exit planning process. His skill set includes financial statement analysis, risk management, strategy development, process improvement, and negotiation support.

Greg and his wife, Mandi, live in Greenville, North Carolina. Committed to giving back, Greg has held several community leadership roles, including Rotary Club President, HOA Treasurer, and PTA President. Greg and Mandi, along with their three children, enjoy traveling, cheering on their favorite sports teams, and spending time in the mountains and at the beach.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.