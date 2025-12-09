Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes Brandon Qualls to Their Expanding Team

Brandon Qualls, (252) 751-3472, bqualls@tworld.com

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Brandon Qualls, on board.

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is pleased to welcome Brandon Qualls as the newest member of their team. With more than 20 years of experience in hospitality operations, restaurant management, and business development, Brandon has built a diverse career leading successful teams, enhancing guest experiences, and driving strategic growth for both independent and franchise businesses.

“Brandon’s entrepreneurial mindset and his depth of experience in hospitality and franchise development bring tremendous value to our business owners and buyers,” said Tony Khoury, Owner and Managing Director. “His ability to build strong relationships and guide clients through important financial and emotional decisions makes him an exceptional addition to our team.”

Brandon is passionate about helping fellow entrepreneurs realize their next chapter, whether that means acquiring a business or selling one they’ve worked hard to build. His expertise in negotiations, operational analysis, and transition planning allows him to support clients with confidence, clarity, and care.

He resides in Greenville, NC with his wife, Nicole, a successful entrepreneur, and together they enjoy raising their blended family of four boys, ages 8 to 17. Outside of work, Brandon can often be found skiing, traveling, or enjoying the outdoors through golf, hunting, and fishing.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

