Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Ranks in Top 10 Globally

Tony & Jarma Khoury Inducted into the Transworld Hall of Fame

Eastern NC Team Earns Multiple Honors at 2024 Transworld Conference

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is pleased to announce that the office has been recognized as one of the top 10 offices out of nearly 250 globally in 2024. This achievement reflects the team’s continued commitment to excellence in business brokerage and their strong performance across Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

In addition to the office’s global achievement, six senior business advisors earned the 2024 President’s Club Award at Transworld’s annual conference held in Orlando, Florida. Kimberly Ramsey, Sean Rollins, and Ashley Kelsey received the Bronze Award, placing them among the top 55% of all Transworld brokers worldwide. AJ Ramsey, Managing Director, and Tony Khoury, Owner & Managing Director, were awarded the Gold Award, ranking them within the top 31% globally. Tom Morse received the Platinum award, a prestigious sales honor, placing him among the top 11% of over 1000 Transworld brokers worldwide. These recognitions reflect the team’s outstanding client service, industry expertise, and leadership in the business brokerage space.

Further highlighting a remarkable year, the Eastern NC office also received the 2024 Circle of Excellence Award, a corporate recognition for exceptional performance and year-over-year growth. In addition, owners Tony & Jarma Khoury were inducted into the Transworld Hall of Fame—one of the organization’s most prestigious honors.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Tony & Jarma Khoury's induction into the Transworld Hall of Fame, along with the Circle of Excellence Award and the six President’s Club Awards earned by the Eastern NC office. It is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence that they bring to the table every day”, said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors. “We pride ourselves on building a network of professionals who not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients. Theses recognition highlights the exceptional service and expertise that defines our brand and drive our success.”

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) firm and part of the world’s largest business brokerage network. Serving clients across the eastern half of North Carolina—from Raleigh to the Outer Banks—the firm continues to build on its reputation for excellence. The team credits its success to the strength of the local business community and its highly skilled advisors, who are dedicated to supporting business owners through every step of the sale or acquisition process.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 45 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

