Trust Your Supplier (TYS) Welcomes Renee Ure as Strategic Advisor and Chairperson of Advisory Committee
Trust Your Supplier (TYS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Renee Ure as Strategic Advisor and Chairperson of the TYS Advisory Committee.
TYS is at the forefront of the supply chain industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that help organizations manage risk, reduce costs, and prepare for ever-changing regulations."MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Your Supplier (TYS), a leading provider of innovative solutions for supplier life cycle and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Renee Ure as Strategic Advisor and Chairperson of the TYS Advisory Committee. Ure brings a wealth of experience in supply chain management and a strong commitment to supporting the TYS vision.
Renee Ure is a seasoned supply chain executive with a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence in the industry. With over 25 years of experience in various leadership roles at IBM and Lenovo, Ure has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the supply chain landscape. Her expertise in supply chain management and her passion for helping organizations achieve their goals make her a valuable addition to the TYS team.
As Strategic Advisor and Chair of the Advisory Committee, Ure will provide strategic guidance and support to the TYS executive team, helping to drive the company's growth and expansion. She will also work closely with the TYS team to develop and implement new solutions that address the evolving needs of the supply chain industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Renee Ure to the Trust Your Supplier team," said Sai Nidamarty, CEO of TYS. "Her extensive experience in supply chain management and her commitment to helping organizations succeed make her an invaluable asset to our company. We are confident that her insights and expertise will help us to continue to grow and innovate, delivering even greater value to our customers."
Ure's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and expansion for Trust Your Supplier. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for its innovative solutions for supplier life cycle and risk management. With Ure's guidance, TYS is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and to help even more organizations optimize their supply chain operations.
"I am excited to join the Trust Your Supplier team and to help the company continue to grow and innovate," said Renee Ure. "TYS is at the forefront of the supply chain industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that help organizations manage risk, reduce costs, and prepare for ever-changing regulations. I look forward to working with the TYS team to help our customers achieve their goals and to drive the company's continued success."
At the forefront of the supply chain industry, Trust Your Supplier (TYS) is leading a technological revolution by introducing a secure and decentralized digital wallet, thereby redefining the supplier golden record and setting new standards in efficiency and transparency. Our cutting-edge solutions empower organizations to proactively manage risk, reduce costs, and navigate ever-changing regulations seamlessly.
About Trust Your Supplier (TYS):
Trust Your Supplier is a small minority and woman-owned business with a global reach, offering an innovative blockchain-based solution for supplier and risk management to large and mid-size enterprises. By harnessing the immutability of the blockchain, TYS ensures daily monitoring, and historical, predictive, and prescriptive risk insights, enabling trusted data exchange and workflow automation beyond traditional boundaries. This distributed ledger technology fosters transparency, efficiency, and empowerment for businesses to manage suppliers and mitigate risks effectively
For more information about Trust Your Supplier and its solutions, visit www.TrustYourSupplier.com.
