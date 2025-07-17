Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,245 in the last 365 days.

Assessing Vegetation Changes in Agriculture and Forestry During the Conflict in Lebanon – October 2023 to October 2024

July 2025 - In response to the ongoing conflict that began in October 2023, in collaboration with FAO, we’ve conducted a joint analysis to evaluate changes in agricultural land in southern Lebanon. The assessment compares land cover and vegetation health from a baseline period (October 2019 – 7 October 2023) to October 2024.

A 2023 land cover map was generated using Sentinel-2 imagery (10 m resolution). Vegetation loss was assessed by comparing NDVI values from Landsat 7 and 8 imagery (30 m resolution), identifying areas with significant negative deviations. These were further validated through very high-resolution satellite imagery, confirming notable land degradation in affected regions.

The results highlight a concerning decline in vegetation, raising serious implications for agricultural productivity and food security in Lebanon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Assessing Vegetation Changes in Agriculture and Forestry During the Conflict in Lebanon – October 2023 to October 2024

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more