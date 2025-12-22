UNITAR and GEDU Global Education Sign Agreement to Establish CIFAL London
22 December 2025, London, United Kingdom - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), through its Division for People and Social Development, has signed an agreement with GEDU Global Education to formally establish the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in London.
The signing was held on the second day of the XXII CIFAL Global Network Annual Steering Committee Meeting, hosted by GEDU Global Education, as Directors and Chairpersons from CIFAL Centres worldwide convened in London to review progress, exchange experiences, and discuss strategic priorities for the years ahead.
