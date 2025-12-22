The CIFAL Global Network Celebrated its XXII Annual Steering Committee Meeting in London

The second day continued with an ambitious agenda. A key activity was the CIFAL 2030 Foresight Lab, a cross-regional strategic exercise to explore future directions for the network and to provide a space for exchange and discussion among representatives of CIFAL Centres across regions. This was complemented by presentations on UNITAR strategic initiatives implemented with CIFAL Centres, covering thematic areas such as water governance, health and development, migration, transport and mobility, disaster management, technology, behavioural science, and cooperative education.

As part of the efforts to strengthen collaboration and enhance communications ahead of 2026, dedicated sessions reviewed CIFAL Global Network communication activities, including digital tools, website publications, and the CGN Podcast - Learning with Leaders. Internal communication tools and the 2025 Mentoring Programme for CIFAL Directors were also presented.

A key session of the meeting was the Chairpersons’ Roundtable, which brought together representatives of academic institutions, local and national authorities, and partner organizations from across the Network. Participants shared their perspectives and priorities for the coming years, reflecting local and regional contexts and contributing to the Network’s strategic direction.