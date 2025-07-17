3,900 New Workers in June Boosts Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Rate to 67.4 Percent

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: July 17, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly to 3.7 Percent

DES MOINES, IOWA – In June, for the second consecutive month, 3,900 Iowans entered the labor force in June. The increase in workers brought Iowa’s labor force participation rate to 67.4 percent, up from 67.3 percent in May. At the same time, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in June to 3.7 percent (up from 3.6 percent in May), and the U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,671,800 in June. This figure is 2,700 higher than May and 8,800 higher than one year ago.

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 63,700 in June from 62,400 in May.

“More Iowans joined the workforce in June, increasing the state's labor force by 3,900, with significant participation increases among women 45 and older,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Healthcare and construction accounted for more than 3,700 of the new jobs following a trend for both industries in 2025. With over 51,000 jobs posted on IowaWORKS.gov, anyone looking for a new or better job remains in a good position to find one.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa businesses shed 2,700 jobs in June, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,590,700. Private service industries were responsible for all the movement as both goods-producing industries and government entities changed little since May. June’s loss follows a drop of 5,100 jobs in May with the largest declines being in leisure and hospitality, administrative support and waste management, and manufacturing. However, these losses were partially offset by gains in health care and construction. Following this June report, total nonfarm employment trails last June’s mark by 6,800 jobs. Private industry has fueled these annual losses.

Leisure and hospitality shed the most jobs in June (-5,200). Arts, entertainment, and recreation shed 2,800 jobs, and accommodations and food services lost 2,400 jobs. This super sector has pared jobs in three of the last four months and may be evidence of consumers reigning in discretionary spending. Administrative support and waste management shed 900 jobs following a loss of 1,500 in May. This sector has shed 2,800 jobs since February. Manufacturing continued to decline in June, dropping by 800 jobs. These losses were evenly split between durable and non-durable goods factories. On the other hand, job gains were highest in health care and social assistance (+2,800). This sector continues to expand, and the gains were highest in ambulatory health care services – chiefly offices of physicians, dentists, and other health practitioners. Construction continues to expand and gained 1,000 jobs since May. This sector has now added 6,100 jobs since January. Smaller gains in June included retail trade (+500) and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+400).

Over the past 12 months, health care and social assistance has gained the most jobs (+7,500). Gains were highest in nursing and residential facilities along with social assistance. Construction is up 3,700 jobs following the June gain. This sector has trended up since January, gaining 6,100 jobs during that span. Alternatively, job losses continue to be highest in manufacturing (-9,100). Those subsectors most affected are machinery manufacturing, fabricated metal production, and food production. Leisure and hospitality trails last year’s level by 6,700 jobs. Losses in arts, entertainment and recreational industries were responsible for a majority of the jobs shed (-3,500).

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from June May June May June 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,735,500 1,731,600 1,714,800 3,900 20,700 Unemployment 63,700 62,400 51,800 1,300 11,900 Unemployment rate 3.7% 3.6% 3.0% 0.1 0.7 Employment 1,671,800 1,669,100 1,663,000 2,700 8,800 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.4% 67.3% 67.1% 0.1 0.3 U.S. unemployment rate 4.1% 4.2% 4.1% -0.1 0.0 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,590,700 1,593,400 1,597,500 -2,700 -6,800 Mining 2,100 2,200 2,300 -100 -200 Construction 88,700 87,700 85,000 1,000 3,700 Manufacturing 215,600 216,400 224,700 -800 -9,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 310,600 310,200 312,800 400 -2,200 Information 18,100 18,100 18,000 0 100 Financial activities 104,800 105,000 106,200 -200 -1,400 Professional and business services 141,700 141,800 146,100 -100 -4,400 Education and health services 245,800 243,100 239,100 2,700 6,700 Leisure and hospitality 136,600 141,800 143,300 -5,200 -6,700 Other services 56,900 57,400 55,400 -500 1,500 Government 269,800 269,700 264,600 100 5,200 Date Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from June May June May June 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 10,350 7,456 9,334 38.8% 10.9% Continued claims Benefit recipients 11,328 16,723 11,687 -32.3% -3.1% Weeks paid 34,115 40,281 31,548 -15.3% 8.1% Amount paid $17,333,493 $21,363,238 $15,498,981 -18.9% 11.8%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for June 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Statewide data for July 2025 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Visit Iowa Labor Market Information for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

###