Dinant Celebrates 65 Years of Growth, Partnership, and Progress in Central America

Dinant employs over 9,000 people and partners with over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers.

Company Marks Milestone with Message of Gratitude and Renewed Commitment to Sustainability and Social Impact

We are immensely proud of the jobs we’ve created, the communities we’ve supported, and the trust we’ve earned over the last six and a half decades.” — Aldo Vallejo, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant , one of Central America’s leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturers, marked its 65th anniversary by reaffirming its deep commitment to the region’s long-term development and expressing gratitude to the thousands of people who have made this journey possible.Founded on July 13, 1960, Dinant has grown into a household name across Central America and the Dominican Republic, generating significant employment, driving commerce, and contributing to national tax revenues, particularly in underserved regions.“Dinant was born in Honduras, built by Hondurans, and continues to believe in the promise of Central America,” said Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Aldo Vallejo. “We are immensely proud of the jobs we’ve created, the communities we’ve supported, and the trust we’ve earned over the last six and a half decades.”Job Creation, Trade, and Regional Impact: Dinant employs over 9,000 people, supports more than 24,000 dependents, and collaborates with more than 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers. Its operations stimulate economic growth in agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, and retail.Beyond Honduras, Dinant maintains a strong presence across Central America and the Caribbean, with operations and distribution networks in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. The company indirectly supports thousands of additional jobs across its value chain, from smallholder farmers and packaging suppliers to logistics providers, distributors, and retailers. Dinant’s impact ripples across the region, strengthening local economies and reinforcing its role as a key driver of sustainable growth in Central America.The company’s newest investment, a $150 million high-tech snacks plant in Comayagua, is a flagship example of Honduras’s integration into global trade. By sourcing corn and potatoes from U.S. farms and exporting snacks to the U.S., Europe, and the Dominican Republic, the plant reinforces Honduras’s role in international supply chains.“This facility reflects our confidence in Honduras and the Central American region, and our commitment to long-term friendshoring partnerships,” said Mr. Vallejo. “By building here and sourcing from the U.S., we’re creating jobs and strengthening bilateral trade.”A Leader in Responsible Business: Dinant remains a leader in responsible business practices. It is the first and only Honduran company to become a full member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights ( VPSHR ) and is still the only agribusiness in the world to hold this distinction. The company engages openly and constructively with local communities and is committed to resolving disputes peacefully through its regional community grievance mechanisms.In tandem, Dinant’s environmental initiatives have positioned it as a regional leader in sustainability. Dinant aligns its operations with global benchmarks, manages protected forests and reforests degraded areas, and reintroduces endangered species such as the red macaw and the white-tailed deer. Since 2008, Dinant has displaced over 13 million gallons of fossil fuels through biogas recovery and has generated over 103 million kWh of renewable electricity.“Estamos Aquí” – A Commitment to the Future: Dinant’s 65th anniversary coincides with the rollout of its Estamos Aquí campaign, a bold affirmation that Dinant is here for the long haul: for its people, its partners, its communities, and its country.“Estamos Aquí is our promise to continue investing in Honduras and the Central American region, for today and for generations to come,” continued Aldo Vallejo. “This company stands on the shoulders of thousands of hardworking men and women, and we remain committed to rewarding their trust through responsible growth, training, and opportunity.”As Dinant celebrates this milestone, it extends its deepest appreciation to employees, customers, suppliers, investors, and community partners for being part of its 65-year journey and its future.Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic. With operations in six countries, Dinant plays a central role in strengthening food systems and consumer markets across the region. The company is committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest global standards of sustainability, transparency, and corporate responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.