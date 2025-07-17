TESCO Expands Transformer-Rated Metering Enclosures with New Ring Style Cover and 4-Week Lead Times

TESCO Metering Logo

Designed for utility engineers, contractors, and procurement teams seeking reliable, customizable enclosures for transformer-rated applications.

The addition of the Ring Style Cover is a natural evolution of our enclosure line giving customers more options, faster delivery, and the confidence that everything is built to spec” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO (The Eastern Specialty Company), a trusted leader in electric utility metering since 1904, is expanding its line of transformer-rated meter enclosures with the introduction of a new Ring Style Cover and improved production timelines that deliver custom pre-wired enclosures in just 4 weeks.TESCO now offers a complete enclosure solution for transformer-rated metering applications, including meter sockets, transockets, meter farms, and make-to-order (MTO) assemblies. These enclosures are pre-wired in-house and built to meet each utility’s exact configuration and service requirements.The addition of the Ring Style Cover enhances field flexibility for both new and replacement installations, supporting a growing need for utility-standardized and field-durable solutions.“TESCO has always been committed to serving the real needs of our utility partners,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. “The addition of the Ring Style Cover is a natural evolution of our enclosure line—giving customers more options, faster delivery, and the confidence that everything is built to spec and ready to install.”Key Features of TESCO Transformer-Rated Enclosures:• Available in steel or aluminum with single or split-piece designs• Ring and ringless cover options, including new Ring Style Cover• Socket options from 5 to 15 terminals with phenolic and copper components• Configurable 4–10 pole test switches rated up to 600 amps• Designed for 480V delta and other transformer-rated services• Factory pre-wired to reduce field labor and ensure reliable installations• Complies with ANSI C12.7-2022• Shipped in 4 weeks from order to deliveryWhether for a new build, upgrade, or emergency replacement, TESCO’s enclosure lineup is built for utility engineers, procurement professionals, and contractors who demand performance, speed, and reliability.AvailabilityTESCO’s expanded enclosure offering—including the new Ring Style Cover—is available for order now, with standard lead times of 4 weeks.To learn more or request a quote, visit www.tescometering.com or email info@tescometering.com.AboutMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCOdelivers effective solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCOname means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today’s competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCOthe preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO’s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

