Leading Futurist’s New Book Proposes Bold Solutions to Humanity’s Greatest Challenges

Pablos Holman releases "Deep Future: Creating Technology That Matters" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Deep Future: Creating Technology That Matters" by Pablos Holman is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Pablos Holman is a hacker turned inventor whose unconventional career has taken him from working on cryptocurrency in the 1990s to spacecraft for Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. In “Deep Future: Creating Technology That Matters,” Pablos—a renowned technologist—urges readers to shift their focus from shallow digital novelties to bold technological solutions aimed at solving the world’s most urgent problems.The book is Pablos’ call to action for builders, thinkers, and investors to pursue “Deep Tech”—innovations that expand what’s possible, improve human life, and address planetary-scale issues like climate change, energy availability, and disease mitigation.Pablos argues that the real frontier lies not in another photo-sharing app but in rethinking civilization’s physical infrastructure: self-sailing cargo ships, nuclear reactors powered by nuclear waste, carbon-negative materials, and AI-driven disease modeling.“If you take one thing away from this book, please understand that nobody is smart enough to guess what will be successful in the future,” Pablos said. “In business, in government, in life, we need to run a lot of experiments and throw out what doesn’t work.”Drawing on stories from his work with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and the Intellectual Ventures Lab, Pablos brings readers behind the scenes of a wild career spent implementing what would have once been science fiction.The future isn’t guaranteed to be better, but in Pablos’ view, it absolutely can be. "Deep Future" shows us how to build that future.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorA hacker turned inventor, Pablos Holman has spent his career on the leading edge, from cryptocurrency in the 1990s to AI for stock market trading to building spaceships at Blue Origin for Jeff Bezos. Pablos helped start the Intellectual Ventures Lab for Nathan Myhrvold where his team was awarded 6,000 patents on their own inventions including a machine to suppress hurricanes, a nuclear reactor powered by nuclear waste, and a laser that can shoot mosquitoes out of the sky—part of an impact invention effort to eradicate malaria with Bill Gates.A sought-after speaker and thought leader, Pablos Holman is one of the most trusted technologists in the world. In some of the most popular TED Talks of all time, he ranges from how to steal passwords, hack smartphones, and pick locks live on stage to hacking the future with inventions to help solve the biggest problems in the world.Currently based on Earth, Pablos leads Deep Future, an Invention Capital firm that backs the kind of mad scientists, rogue inventors, and maverick entrepreneurs who are crazy enough to try building a better future.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

